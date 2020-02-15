The Best Things to Get From Zappos’ Big Presidents’ Day Sale
Here it is, the last long weekend for a while. Presidents’ Day is known for having tons of sales, especially on mattresses, but other retailers are getting in on the discounts. Zappos is one of the best places to get something for every part of your wardrobe, from shoes to denim. Right now, you can get huge discounts on brands you love like The North Face, Nike, Levi’s, and more. We’ve rounded up a few pieces that we think stand out amongst the sea of discounts.
Columbia Carson Pass IC Jacket: The outer shell of this jacket is weather-resistant, which means you can wear it even on the grossest of days. It’s insulated with state-of-the-art technology to keep you warm while you’re outdoors.
Columbia Carson Pass IC Jacket
Levi's Womens Classic Crop: With an easy, mid-rise and cropped leg, these jeans were made for the weekend. They’re simple and comfortable, with a hint of elastane for some stretch so you can wear them all-day without effort.
Levi's Women's Classic Crop Jeans
The North Face Aconcagua Jacket: Water-resistant and insulated with responsibly-sourced goose down, you’ll wear this jacket through everything. Choose from a handful of neutral colors, plus a pop of blue if you want something a bit more interesting.
The North Face Aconcagua Jacket
Nike Tanjun Sneaker: If you’re in the market for an everyday sneaker, you really can’t go wrong with this one. It’s lightweight and durable, so you’ll feel comfortable in it all day long.
Nike Tanjun Sneaker
