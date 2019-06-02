The California Cowboy High Water Shirt Is the Button-Down/Beach Towel Hybrid You Never Knew You Needed

The California Cowboy High Water Shirt seems like your run-of-the-mill button-down, but the secret is on the inside. Underneath the 100% Portuguese Cotton is a lining made from terry cloth so that you can be breathable and cool while on the beach and then easily dry off after a dip. It also has some pretty spectacular features like a dry pocket lined with waterproof fabric and a hydrophobic zipper to keep your phone dry and a bottle pocket to stash a beer while your hands are full.

The High Water Shirt comes in both men’s and women’s cuts and in a plethora of patterns. It’s all about Apres-Surf at California Cowboy and the High Water Shirt is that to a T. If you’ve ever wanted to dry your face off after a dip but don’t want to cover your head in the sand that’s stuck to your beach towel, here’s your answer. This shirt is versatile and ready to be worn in and out of the surf. Plus, if you want something that’s at-home-only but love the technology behind the shirt, the brand also makes men’s and women’s kimono-style robes with the same terry cloth lining. Before you head out on your next beach vacation, pick up a High Water Shirt and skip the beach towel.

