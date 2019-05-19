The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence Wins Eurovision 2019 With ‘Arcade’

The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with his song “Arcade” in Tel Aviv on Saturday night. The 25-year-old’s song earned a total of 492 points after the public vote. “ Here's to dreaming big, this is to music first, always,” said Laurence, who had been a favorite to win ahead of the show on Saturday. Italy took second place with 265 points, and Russia came in third with 369.