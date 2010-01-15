The New Heidi Montag

CHEAT SHEET
As Sarah Haskins puts it, "The true price of beauty is needles in your face." Reality star Heidi Montag knows that to be true first-hand. The 23-year-old Hills cast member underwent ten plastic surgery procedures on November 20, and has dished about it in a new cover story for People magazine. Among other operations, Montag upped her cup size to DDD, augmented her butt, shrank her stomach and thighs, and obtained the necessary needles in the face with fat injections, Botox, and a chin reduction. Why'd she do it? "I was made fun of when I was younger, and so I had insecurities," she said. "I just wanted to feel more confident."