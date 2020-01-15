CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    The Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails Among 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Recipients

    ROCK & ROLL

    Emma Tucker

    Kevork Djansezian/Getty

    This year’s inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, announced on Wednesday, include Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex. Jon Landau and Irving Azoff, two of the most successful rock-and-roll managers in history, are the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors major influencers on the music genre. An individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the nomination year to be eligible for the Hall of Fame. The annual induction ceremony will take place on May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Hall. 

    Read it at CNN