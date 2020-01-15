The Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails Among 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Recipients

Read it at CNN
This year’s inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, announced on Wednesday, include Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex. Jon Landau and Irving Azoff, two of the most successful rock-and-roll managers in history, are the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors major influencers on the music genre. An individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the nomination year to be eligible for the Hall of Fame. The annual induction ceremony will take place on May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Hall.