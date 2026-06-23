The Guest Melania Didn’t Want Staying at White House Revealed

Even first lady Melania Trump has to deal with unwanted guests sometimes.

Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, contains many new revelations about the second Trump administration.

These include the fact that Trump has taken to DIYing changes to the Oval Office armed only with super glue, and that the 80-year-old has a habit of leaving evidence of his late-night snacking on the ground for White House staff to clean up.

Many of the revelations relate to the relationship between the president and the first lady. Beyond the fact that the two sleep in separate bedrooms, they have also found themselves embroiled in a decor-related stand-off, with the president “vanishing” objects that Melania had placed, into the second-floor living room he had claimed as his bedroom.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attempt a snuggle during the Congressional Picnic at the White House in Washington, D.C., May 19, 2026. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Another point of contention between the pair concerned guests.

Haberman and Swan detail how then-DOGE head Elon Musk asked Trump if he could sleep at the White House. Donald Trump agreed. Melania did not. Haberman and Swan report that she objected but was ultimately overruled, as Musk then spent several nights in the Lincoln Bedroom.

“Other nights he stayed with friends,” the book continues, “though he also told associates he had taken to using a sleeping bag on the floor of his office in the Eisenhower Building.”

Musk was the head of DOGE for four turbulent months. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Musk himself would later brag about the sleepovers to a group of reporters. “Sometimes I stay at the White House,” he told them, adding that he had stayed there “more than once.”

In Musk’s version of events, Trump had asked where he was staying as the pair were traveling aboard Air Force One. When Musk replied that he didn’t know yet, Trump invited him to the White House and gave him a private tour, Musk claimed.

“The president’s, very, very, I guess we’re good friends and we’ll be on Air Force One or Marine One and then he’s like, ‘Hey do you want to stay over?’ and I’m like, ‘Sure,’” Musk said in May 2025.

“And then he gave me a tour of the Lincoln Bedroom and… oh, this is cool,” he continued.

“I didn’t request it, to be sure,” Musk, 54, added.

The Tesla CEO also praised the president’s generosity as a host, telling reporters, “He’ll actually call, like late at night, and say, like, ‘Oh, by the way, make sure you get some ice cream from the kitchen.’”

“I ate a whole tub of ice cream… Caramel, Häagen-Dazs,” Musk said. “I mean, don’t tell RFK,” he added.

“He’s actually a very good host.”