CHEAT SHEET
PLUS SALE
The Trtl Travel Pillow Is One of Amazon’s Most Top-Rated and Bestselling—and at Its Lowest Price Ever
One of the most popular travel pillows (ever) on Amazon is at its lowest ever price today. The original Trtl Pillow is $18 (down from $30) today on Amazon—the sale ends tonight and includes up to 33% off the elevated Trtl Pillow Plus. The ergonomic design of the original Trtl lets you position your head for optimal sleep and virtually no wobbling. Its super soft fleece houses the internal support mechanism that makes it extremely easy to adjust to your neck. And cushions on the inside will help you forget you’re anywhere but your comfy bed. You can get the Trtl in Black, Grey, and Coral, and each will just look like a scarf around your neck so you can keep it on while changing gates without feeling overdressed. More than 10,000 reviewers left the Trtl a 4.0-star average rating and it’s the third top-selling travel pillow on Amazon, so this sale is triply unique. And on top of that, you can throw the Trtl’s cover in the wash so it’s very easy to clean after a drooly flight. Since the sale ends today, be sure to invest less than $20 in a travel companion you’ll never leave behind. | Get it on Amazon >
