‘The View’ Co-Creator Bill Geddie Dies at 68
‘BIGGER THAN LIFE’
Bill Geddie, a veteran television producer and co-creator of The View, has died of coronary-related factors at 68, his family told Variety. He worked alongside broadcast news icon Barbara Walters on multiple projects for decades, such as Barbara Walters Specials and The 10 Most Fascinating People. Together, the two founded The View out of Walters’ desire to give women a platform to discuss today’s issues, and Geddie served as executive producer of the daytime talk show for 17 years. “He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even ‘bigger than life’ husband and dad,” Geddie’s family said in a statement. “He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well—screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz.” In his lifetime, Geddie received three NAACP Image Awards and four national Emmy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement.