Former Trump Aide Hits His North Korea-Style Military Parade

Donald Trump wants to give himself a military parade for his 79th birthday this summer. And even his former aide Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks his plan is “un-American.”

The View co-host, who served as Trump’s Communications Director during his first term, criticized his plan to have a four-mile military parade in his own honor to coincide with both his birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army in June. Plans for the expensive display emerged just as Americans brace for the sting of rising prices due to his tariff war. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told Fox News that having tanks on Pennsylvania Avenue “should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads” after Trump’s stunt.

As the show’s lone conservative host and one of Trump’s most fervent supporters on The View, Griffin drew the line at Trump’s birthday plan when she blasted the idea Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The U.S. armed forces are the greatest fighting force in the history of mankind,” Griffin said. “The entire world knows that and we don’t need to parade them down Constitution Avenue to prove it. We’re not North Korea.” While Griffin said she enjoys a “good military fly over at a baseball game,” Trump is taking his display too far, she added.

“You do that when you’re trying to prove something because you are weaker and you’re trying to signal that you’re going to do something,” she went on. “It feels un-American” to have a military exhibition to celebrate “a political leader—just go throw a party.”

Griffin has also been in consensus with Republicans who’ve spoken out against Trump’s tariffs, which she said Wednesday are “going to move this economy back to like, a hundred years ago.”

She added that the idea America can be a “purely protectionist nation that does no foreign trade with any other nation” does not work “in an interconnected, global economy.”