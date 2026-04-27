‘The Waltons’ Star Dies at 90
The Waltons star Mariclare Costello has died at age 90. Costello had a wide-ranging career, beginning in the theater before shifting to TV and film projects in the late ‘60s. During the early years of her career, she originated a role in After the Fall on Broadway and performed for President John F. Kennedy in a staging of The Merchant of Venice. She was best known for her roles in television as Rosemary Hunter in the early seasons of the ‘70s drama The Waltons and later for her starring role on The Fitzpatricks. She also appeared in films throughout the 1980s, such as Ordinary People and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension. Prior to her April 17 death, Costello was known for leading the drama program at St. Paul the Apostle Elementary School in Westwood and for directing productions at Loyola High School and Loyola Marymount University. “Her gift was rare. She knew how to get people out of their own heads, focused on a task rather than on themselves, and in doing so helped them access their own creative voices,” her family wrote in her obituary. She is survived by her daughter, Arin, her granddaughter, Bird, and her stepdaughters, Amy and Doon.