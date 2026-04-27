‘The Voice’ Star Dies in Car Crash at 24

A Delta flight headed to Orlando, Florida, was diverted to another city and met at the gate by fire crews after a “smoky odor” was detected on board. The flight took off from Minneapolis, Minnesota, at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday and landed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at about 8 p.m. after the flight crew declared an emergency and asked air traffic control for priority handling. The plane landed without incident. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the smell, which is still being investigated. “After a smoky odor was detected on Delta Flight 2309 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Orlando (MCO), the flight crew followed established procedures to divert to Milwaukee (MKE),” Delta told People magazine in a statement. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize for their delay in travel.”
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- 1Flight Forced to Land After Strange Smell Fills CabinUNDER INVESTIGATIONThe crew declared an emergency and requested priority handling from Air Traffic Control.
- 2Woman Dies After Plunging From Airport ConcourseCOULDN’T BE SAVEDWhy she fell remains unknown.
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- 3Delta Passenger Gives Birth Before Emergency LandingMIDFLIGHT MIRACLEFlight 478 was about five hours into its journey when the woman went into labor.
- 4‘The Simpsons’ Voice Actor Dies at 66LEGEND LOSTThe creative proved a heavy lifter on “The Simpsons,” voicing Lenny, Mr. Burns, Duffman, and Abraham Simpson throughout its run.
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- 5Dad, 30, Gored to Death by Bull in ‘Street of Hell’HORRIFICThe man was killed at a notorious street festival, renowned for the ferocity of its bull runs.
- 6‘The Voice’ Star Dies in Car Crash at 24FAR TOO YOUNGThe local mayor says he was killed in a car crash.
- 7Five Injured After Plane Catches Fire During TakeoffRUNWAY CHAOSThe aircraft had reached 120 mph when one of its engines burst into flames.
- 8Shakira Crew Member Killed in Horror Stage AccidentSHOW IN CHAOSThe pop star had been headlining a show on an iconic beach.
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- 9Man Lost at Sea After Falling Off Cruise ShipSOSSecurity footage caught him tumbling into the Atlantic 12 miles off Cape Cod.
- 10At Least Two Dead After Tornadoes Rip Through TownsTORNADO TERRORWinds of up to 135 mph were reported across northern Texas.
A 38-year-old woman has died after falling 50 feet from a concourse at an airport. She plunged from the Upper Terminal Drive at Indianapolis International Airport close to midday on Saturday, and despite the best efforts of medics, couldn’t be saved. According to WTHR, citing Indianapolis Airport Police, she fell onto a grassy area below and was observed doing so by dispatchers monitoring goings-on at the airport. First responders tried to save her for half an hour, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by an Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital doctor over the phone. “The Indianapolis Airport Authority can confirm that a fatality occurred at approximately 12:19 PM today at the Indianapolis International Airport,” airport cops said. “Life-saving measures were administered, but were unsuccessful. An investigation is in progress.” Authorities have not yet identified her
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
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A passenger gave birth mid-flight aboard a Delta Air Lines route from Atlanta to Portland on Friday, prompting an emergency response shortly before landing. Flight 478 was about five hours into its journey when the woman went into labor, KPTV reported. A doctor and two nurses on board, along with flight attendants, stepped in to assist using limited supplies. Emergency medical technician Tina Fritz told KOIN 6 the team improvised with items from passengers, including blankets and shoelaces. The delivery happened quickly, with Fritz recalling, “within three really good pushes, the baby was out and doing perfect.” The child was born roughly 30 minutes before the plane touched down at Portland International Airport. “It was pretty wild just to see it all happen,” a passenger told KPTV. Upon landing, emergency services met the aircraft, confirming both mother and baby were in stable condition. Passenger Jess Cushenberry praised those who assisted with the birth. “I mean, they probably went home and probably had a drink,” she said.
Benoit Rousseau, a prolific voice actor best known for his work on the French Canadian versions of The Simpsons and Austin Powers, died at 66. Rousseau’s cause of death wasn’t shared in his obituary announcement, but he had been suffering from cancer prior to his death. The creative proved a heavy lifter on The Simpsons, voicing Lenny, Mr. Burns, Duffman, and Abraham Simpson throughout its run. The prolific voice actor also brought many English-speaking classics to French-Canadian audiences. Starting in the ‘90s, he voiced characters in Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, and Incredibles 2. He took on Marvel as well, dubbing Thor: Ragnarok as well as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Rousseau was most recognizable to Quebecois audiences for often voicing Nicolas Cage and Dwayne Johnson. He flexed his acting muscles on screen as well, featuring in the 2022 dramedy Trois Fois Rien and TV shows Lâcher Prise and Avant le Crash. “We often filmed together too. A cultured, f---ing funny, sensitive guy… Wow. I’m going to miss him. RIP Ben!!” the director of Avant le Crash, Stéphane Lapointe, posted on Facebook as a tribute to the actor.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
Of course, no topical can rival in-office treatments like radiofrequency, dermal fillers, and lasers (or surgical options like a facelift), but consider growth factors your next best line of defense. Enter PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum, a clinically backed formula designed to target loss of firmness (including jowling) and volume in as little as one week. In addition to softening fine lines, the serum helps reinforce the skin barrier and deliver lasting hydration.
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A young father has been gored to death by a raging bull at a festival known as “the street of hell.” Santiago Barrero San Roman, 30, a fighting bull breeder, was taking part in the San Marcos festivities in Beas de Segura, southern Spain, on Friday when the animal turned on him, the Daily Mail reported. The annual event takes place on Calle Palomares, and won its nickname for its ferocity. Footage showed the rancher diving behind a wooden barrel for cover before the bull tossed him aloft and pummeled him along the cobbles. Onlookers desperately tugged at a rope tied to the beast to drag it off, but Roman was pierced through the torso by one of its horns and was pronounced dead within the hour, leaving a wife and a young child. Festival organizers expressed their “deep sorrow” and held a minute’s silence before the event resumed.
‘The Voice’ Star Dies in Car Crash at 24
A 24-year-old singer who won over all four judges on The Voice has died in a car crash. South Carolinian Dylan Carter made an impression in the show’s 24th season in 2023 by singing Whitney Houston‘s “I Look to You.” He had been due to perform a concert in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, on Monday, but the town canceled it on Sunday. Shortly after, its mayor, Thomas Hamilton Jr., released a statement. In it, he said, “Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events.” He added, “His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened.” The details surrounding the crash have not been made public at the time of writing.
Four passengers and one crew member have been injured while evacuating a Swiss International Air Lines flight that caught fire during takeoff. The Airbus A330 was scheduled to fly from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to Zurich shortly after 1:00 a.m. local time on Sunday when one of its engines went up in flames on the runway. According to local reports, the aircraft had reached nearly 120 mph before the engine failure prompted pilots to abort takeoff and instruct passengers to evacuate. A total of 232 passengers, including four infants, and 13 crew members were on board. Passengers and crew exited via emergency slides. Four injured people were taken to the hospital in nearby Gurgaon, while a crew member suffered a sprained ankle. The airport declared a full emergency and closed the runway for three hours, while SWISS said it had launched a task force and was assisting passengers with rebooking. Authorities, including India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and aviation regulators, are investigating the incident.
A construction worker helping assemble the stage for Shakira’s upcoming Brazil concert has died following a tragic accident during setup, organizers confirmed. In a statement posted on Instagram in Portuguese for the “Todo Mundo No Rio” event, the organizers said: “The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show.” They added that first responders provided initial care on site, but “the professional passed away at the hospital,” and said they were offering “all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim’s family.” Brazil’s state fire brigade said the worker, who has not been named, suffered crushing injuries during lifting operations and was taken to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where “death was confirmed,” despite emergency efforts. Witnesses described chaos as the structure collapsed, with one telling AFP, “out of nowhere [he] saw people running.” Shakira had been headlining the “Todo Mundo No Rio” concert on Copacabana Beach, which has previously attracted millions of tourists.
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A cruise ship crew member is missing after he plunged into the Atlantic Ocean roughly 12 miles off Cape Cod. The Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway vessel was on a Bermuda-to-Boston voyage when security footage captured the worker going over the side near Wellfleet, Massachusetts, in the early hours of Sunday, sending a man-overboard call across the vessel and the launch of lifeboats. A U.S. Coast Guard search helicopter began sweeping the waters shortly after 1:15 a.m., alongside Station Provincetown responders, CBS News Boston reported. Rebecca Durandisse, a passenger from Needham, Massachusetts, told the station: “It’s very heartbreaking. This morning they ended up saying that someone went over, a crew went over the ledge.” The hunt was called off just after midday “pending new information.” The identity of the missing crew member remains undisclosed, and it is not known what led him to fall overboard. The Breakaway docked at Boston’s Black Falcon Terminal minutes before noon Sunday, with passengers handed a letter explaining their late embarkation.
A deadly burst of extreme weather has ripped through parts of the country, leaving two people dead. In northern Texas, a tornado-producing thunderstorm also displaced at least 20 families, authorities said. One person died in Runaway Bay after homes were heavily damaged, according to Wise County Judge J.D. Clark, while a second fatality was reported south of Springtown, Parker County Assistant Fire Chief David Pruitt said. Emergency crews faced immediate obstacles reaching victims. “Access has been difficult due to blocked roadways and downed utilities, but crews have continued pushing forward to reach those in need,” Clark said. The damage stretched across multiple communities, with officials reporting “significant damage” and widespread outages. “One of the most significant ongoing challenges is the widespread power outage affecting many residents,” Pruitt wrote. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near Runaway Bay with winds up to 135 mph and another near Springtown reaching 105 mph. Meteorologists said the slow-moving system tracked southeast through the region late Saturday night, triggering additional warnings of a “potentially large and extremely dangerous” tornado nearby.