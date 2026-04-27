Five Injured After Plane Catches Fire During Takeoff
Four passengers and one crew member have been injured while evacuating a Swiss International Air Lines flight that caught fire during takeoff. The Airbus A330 was scheduled to fly from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to Zurich shortly after 1:00 a.m. local time on Sunday when one of its engines went up in flames on the runway. According to local reports, the aircraft had reached nearly 120 mph before the engine failure prompted pilots to abort takeoff and instruct passengers to evacuate. A total of 232 passengers, including four infants, and 13 crew members were on board. Passengers and crew exited via emergency slides. Four injured people were taken to the hospital in nearby Gurgaon, while a crew member suffered a sprained ankle. The airport declared a full emergency and closed the runway for three hours, while SWISS said it had launched a task force and was assisting passengers with rebooking. Authorities, including India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and aviation regulators, are investigating the incident.