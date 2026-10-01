‘The West Wing’ Star Teases Show’s Reboot

A United Airlines passenger has died after falling sick on a flight with his family. A witness said the man’s skin turned “deep purple” and he became unresponsive about six-and-a-half hours into the journey from Tokyo to Denver on Tuesday, forcing the Boeing 787-9 to divert to Seattle, TMZ reported. The crew reported an onboard medical emergency, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Three firefighters traveling as passengers rushed to help, administering oxygen and intravenous fluids as the aircraft headed for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Paramedics met the plane—which was carrying 245 passengers and 12 crew—after it landed, and the flight later continued to Denver. TMZ said Wednesday that the passenger had died and his body was transferred to the King County Medical Examiner.
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- 1United Passenger Dies After Terrifying Midflight EmergencyAIR TRAGEDYThe Tokyo-to-Denver flight diverted as fellow passengers fought to save the man.
- 2Reality Star’s Husband Dead at 58SECOND TRAGIC LOSSThe TV star and R&B singer’s first husband died a year before her second marriage in 2019.
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- 3‘The West Wing’ Star Teases Show’s RebootWINGING ITThe show’s creator says he has been inspired to write new episodes.
- 4Man Trapped Under Boulder Uses Headphones to Save His LifeROCK BOTTOMA boulder rolled over the 28-year-old, leaving him trapped.
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- 5Hollywood Star Secretly Marries in Private CeremonyME, MYSELF & WIFEThe marriage marks the star’s third trip down the aisle.
- 6Death Row Inmate Survives Two Lethal InjectionsSTILL ALIVEChrista Pike was sentenced to death in 1996.
- 72 Killed in Horrific Medical Helicopter CrashCHOPPER HORROREmergency crews rushed to the Pacific after a life-saving flight turned into a catastrophe.
- 8Actor Among 2 Killed as Plane Crashes Into FieldFATAL FLIGHTThe 46-year-old worked as a flight instructor alongside his acting career.
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- 9Dad Critically Injured in Horror 80-Foot Plunge With ToddlerCANYON PERILEmergency services dispatched a helicopter but it was unable to reach the man and his one-year-old.
- 10Pro Skier Swept 1,300 Feet to Her Death in AvalancheTRAGIC ENDThe 29-year-old was skiing with her husband when the snow gave way.
Reality star Trina Braxton’s husband, Von Scales, has died at 58. A family representative confirmed Scales’ death to TMZ, saying, “The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event.” Although an official cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, sources close to the family said Scales had been battling heart-related problems before he died around 2 a.m. on Thursday in Atlanta, near where the couple lived. The couple married in 2019, a year after 51-year-old Trina’s ex-husband Gabriel Solis died of cancer. She was married to Solis from 2003 until their divorce in 2015. The family’s reality TV show, Braxton Family Values, featured the wedding. Trina is the younger sister of R&B singing icon Toni Braxton, 58. The two performed together in their 90s singing group, The Braxtons, along with their other sisters, Traci, Towanda, and Tamar.
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‘The West Wing’ Star Teases Show’s Reboot
The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford, 66, said he’s trying to get the show’s creator Aaron Sorkin, 65, to work on a reboot. “I’ll work him, I’ll work him,” he said when asked about getting Sorkin to commit as Whitford’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled, which sparked a small cast reunion. He then told Variety on Wednesday he envisions a “limited series of some kind.” The seven-season juggernaut won 27 Emmy Awards for Sorkin’s fast-paced, high-brow writing. Sorkin started the reboot rumor by saying he was inspired to write more episodes while attending the show’s 25th anniversary at the White House in 2024. Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Mary McCormack, and Josh Malina all attended Whitford’s star unveiling, where Hill said he wonders about the show’s place in a highly polarized world, but it could work if Sorkin’s involved. “Things are so outlandish, I don’t know how you dramatize any of that. With him writing, it would be a lovely thing to hopefully steer the collective consciousness of our society back toward humanity and connectivity and understanding.”
A 28-year-old Oregon fisherman has survived after a large boulder rolled over him at a coastal jetty—by using his connected earbuds to summon rescuers. Joe Little was fishing alone near Astoria early Saturday when the rock he had been sitting on suddenly shifted. He tried to stop it with his feet, but slipped as the massive boulder rolled over him, trapping him below the high-tide line. Unable to escape, Little used his Bluetooth earbuds to ask Siri to call 911. Police and firefighters struggled to reach him through the treacherous rocks and eventually deployed a drone. Sgt. Dylan McCoy spotted Little within minutes, even though only parts of his body were visible. Rather than move the huge boulder, rescuers removed smaller rocks beneath him, freeing him. A Coast Guard helicopter later hoisted Little from the jetty. He remains hospitalized with severe facial injuries, including a broken jaw, and is due to undergo an eight-hour reconstructive surgery.
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Actor Jim Carrey has secretly tied the knot, marrying his longtime girlfriend Min Ah in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony, according to TMZ. The couple reportedly kept the wedding private after years of quietly dating. They made their first major public appearance as a couple at the César Awards in Paris in February, where Carrey, 64, received an honorary award. During his acceptance speech, the Hollywood star publicly thanked the 32-year-old artist, calling her his “sublime companion” and telling her, “I love you, Min Ah.” Carrey has done his best to keep his personal life out of the public eye in recent years, and even considered leaving Hollywood for a quieter life. “I’m taking a break,” he told Access Hollywood in 2022. The marriage marks Carrey’s third trip down the aisle. He married actress and former Comedy Store waitress Melissa Womer in 1987. They share a daughter, Jane. In 1996, Carrey married Lauren Holly, his Dumb and Dumber co-star. Their marriage ended the following year.
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Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike has survived two lethal injections and is being treated in a hospital. The satanist killer was given two doses of pentobarbital at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville just before 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday. After the injection was delivered, prison officials closed the curtain to the media—but she could be heard snoring. The curtain was then reopened, and witnesses say they saw her gasping and opening her mouth a few times. The curtain was later closed again, but she could still be heard snoring at 8.53 p.m. A death penalty expert told the Associated Press it was an unprecedented failure, while Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee halted remaining executions for the rest of the year. “Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution,” Pike’s lawyers said in a statement. “We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy.” The statement said Pike was being treated at a nearby hospital. She was sentenced to death in 1996 for the murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Slemmer’s body was found with a pentagram carved into her chest.
A medical helicopter carrying five people crashed into the ocean off the Southern California coast, killing two of those aboard and leaving two others hospitalized while search crews hunt for a fifth missing person. The medical evacuation flight plummeted into the Pacific Ocean shortly after departing Santa Catalina Island. First responders and federal search operations descended on the scene following emergency calls made shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Los Angeles County Fire Engineer Jonathan Torres confirmed two fatalities, noting that two other survivors were pulled from the water and rushed to local hospitals on the mainland. The U.S. Coast Guard launched an urgent overnight search operation for the fifth occupant, navigating a debris field and spilled fuel in the water. The aircraft, a Eurocopter EC 135 P2 operated by Sacramento-based REACH Air Medical Services, was submerged in 240 feet of water about 22 miles off the mainland coast. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote on X that “search and rescue operations are underway and I am praying for everyone who was on board”. Federal investigators are assembling at the scene, though REACH representatives said they are still gathering information.
An actor has been killed after his small plane plunged into a field in California last week. Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik, 46, died alongside Taylor Laska, 33, after the light aircraft crashed near Hesperia Airport. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency services responded to reports of a plane crash in the Summit Valley Road area at 9:53 a.m. Thursday. Authorities found the wrecked aircraft in a shrub-covered field. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Kapulnik lived in Los Angeles, where he worked as a flight instructor alongside his acting career. He appeared in movies including Room 514, Salsa Tel Aviv, Watch Over Me, and Lebanon. Before his entertainment career, Kapulnik served as an officer in the Israel Defense Forces’ elite 669 search-and-rescue unit. “Guy was a man of action, curiosity, and adventure,” his family said, describing him as someone who pursued “the things he loved.” His family added: “Throughout his life, he moved between the stage and the camera, the sea and the skies.” Kapulnik is survived by his wife and three children.
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A Utah dad has been left with critical injuries after plunging roughly 80 feet while rappelling down a gorge with his one-year-old child. The pair were descending near Cedar Pocket in the state’s Virgin River Gorge on Saturday afternoon when they fell while connected to a single rope, authorities said. Emergency crews reached the remote site after receiving a distress call. Rescuers found the father severely injured, while the toddler was largely unscathed. The team initially dispatched a helicopter to survey the scene, but the surroundings proved too inaccessible for it to land. Crews worked for around three hours before hauling the man out in a rescue basket. The child was taken to Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital. The toddler’s mother also injured her hand while handling the rope during the fall. Officials said the father remained in critical condition following the accident and urged visitors to the region to take extra care when rappelling in isolated terrain.
French professional skier Juliette Willmann has died after an avalanche sent her plunging more than 1,300 feet down a mountain in Argentina. The 29-year-old was skiing with her husband, Pierre-Idris Mehdi, 30, on Cerro Crestón in the Patagonian Andes when the snow gave way shortly after midday on Tuesday. The couple were caught in the slide at around 10,171 feet and carried hundreds of feet downhill. Willmann was eventually buried beneath roughly five feet of snow. A distress signal was activated about 15 minutes later, triggering a major rescue operation involving mountain specialists, police, medics and national park officials. The pair were located several hours later, around 5 p.m. Mehdi survived and was taken for medical treatment. Willmann was found unresponsive and could not be revived despite repeated CPR attempts. Willmann was an accomplished freeride and ski mountaineering athlete who competed on the Freeride World Tour between 2019 and 2022. An investigation into the fatal avalanche has been launched.