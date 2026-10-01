Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Hollywood Star Secretly Marries in Private Ceremony
ME, MYSELF & WIFE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 10.01.26 5:07AM EDT 
Jim Carrey, Min Ah
Francois Durand/Getty Images

Actor Jim Carrey has secretly tied the knot, marrying his longtime girlfriend Min Ah in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony, according to TMZ. The couple reportedly kept the wedding private after years of quietly dating. They made their first major public appearance as a couple at the César Awards in Paris in February, where Carrey, 64, received an honorary award. During his acceptance speech, the Hollywood star publicly thanked the 32-year-old artist, calling her his “sublime companion” and telling her, “I love you, Min Ah.” Carrey has done his best to keep his personal life out of the public eye in recent years, and even considered leaving Hollywood for a quieter life. “I’m taking a break,” he told Access Hollywood in 2022. The marriage marks Carrey’s third trip down the aisle. He married actress and former Comedy Store waitress Melissa Womer in 1987. They share a daughter, Jane. In 1996, Carrey married Lauren Holly, his Dumb and Dumber co-star. Their marriage ended the following year.

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Read it at TMZ

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2

2 Killed in Horrific Medical Helicopter Crash

CHOPPER HORROR
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.01.26 6:53AM EDT 
abc7
abc7

A medical helicopter carrying five people crashed into the ocean off the Southern California coast, killing two of those aboard and leaving two others hospitalized while search crews hunt for a fifth missing person. The medical evacuation flight plummeted into the Pacific Ocean shortly after departing Santa Catalina Island. First responders and federal search operations descended on the scene following emergency calls made shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Los Angeles County Fire Engineer Jonathan Torres confirmed two fatalities, noting that two other survivors were pulled from the water and rushed to local hospitals on the mainland. The U.S. Coast Guard launched an urgent overnight search operation for the fifth occupant, navigating a debris field and spilled fuel in the water. The aircraft, a Eurocopter EC 135 P2 operated by Sacramento-based REACH Air Medical Services, was submerged in 240 feet of water about 22 miles off the mainland coast. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote on X that “search and rescue operations are underway and I am praying for everyone who was on board”. Federal investigators are assembling at the scene, though REACH representatives said they are still gathering information.

Read it at Associated Press

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Fall Basics Are Out, These Fall Statement Pieces Are in.
A NEW LEAF
AD BY Printfresh
Published 09.30.26 12:00AM EDT 
A woman in an olive floral midi dress and brown knee-high boots stands beside a brown horse at a wooden fence in a sunny pasture.
Printfresh

Autumn is here, and instead of adding more basics to your wardrobe, it’s time to reach for statement picks. Printfresh is a lifestyle brand known for its size-inclusive apparel with comfortable, wearable silhouettes. This fall, Printfresh has original hand-designed prints across dresses, blouses, and layering pieces.

Billowy soft and in the perfect midi silhouette, the Tallulah Dress is a chic fall choice. It features a beautiful Colorado Wildflowers print and made with organic cotton. Pair it with clogs or boots for an effortless outfit.

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With pink and orange florals on a deep blue, the Evelyn Blouse adds a punch to any pair of pants. In fact, Printfresh recommends pairing the blouse with these black pants, which have a stretchy waist and relaxed fit.

This quilted reversible jacket is a genuine two-for-one piece. It’s made with organic cotton, has a reversible design, front pockets (for those chilly autumn mornings), and a poppable collar. The jacket layers just as easily over a chunky sweater as it does over a dress.

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3
United Passenger Dies After Terrifying Midflight Emergency
AIR TRAGEDY
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 10.01.26 6:12AM EDT 
United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft spotted flying on final approach for landing at London Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner wide body passenger airplane has the registration tail number N26970 and is powered by 2x GE Genx-1b74/75 jet engines. United is a major US airline carrier with headquarters and main hub base at Chicago, USA with a fleet of 967 planes ranking on of the largest airlines in the world, member of Star Alliance aviation group. The airliner arrives from Los Angeles LAX as flight UA923. London, England, UK on September 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A United Airlines passenger has died after falling sick on a flight with his family. A witness said the man’s skin turned “deep purple” and he became unresponsive about six-and-a-half hours into the journey from Tokyo to Denver on Tuesday, forcing the Boeing 787-9 to divert to Seattle, TMZ reported. The crew reported an onboard medical emergency, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Three firefighters traveling as passengers rushed to help, administering oxygen and intravenous fluids as the aircraft headed for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Paramedics met the plane—which was carrying 245 passengers and 12 crew—after it landed, and the flight later continued to Denver. TMZ said Wednesday that the passenger had died and his body was transferred to the King County Medical Examiner.

Read it at TMZ

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4
Death Row Inmate Survives Two Lethal Injections
STILL ALIVE
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 10.01.26 5:35AM EDT 
A picture taken on December 4, 2007 shows death row inmate Christa Pike entering a Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, US., obtained by Reuters on September 30, 2026.
A picture taken on December 4, 2007 shows death row inmate Christa Pike entering a Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, US., obtained by Reuters on September 30, 2026. J. Miles Cary/ Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. J. Miles Cary/ Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike has survived two lethal injections and is being treated in a hospital. The satanist killer was given two doses of pentobarbital at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville just before 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday. After the injection was delivered, prison officials closed the curtain to the media—but she could be heard snoring. The curtain was then reopened, and witnesses say they saw her gasping and opening her mouth a few times. The curtain was later closed again, but she could still be heard snoring at 8.53 p.m. A death penalty expert told the Associated Press it was an unprecedented failure, while Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee halted remaining executions for the rest of the year. “Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution,” Pike’s lawyers said in a statement. “We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy.” The statement said Pike was being treated at a nearby hospital. She was sentenced to death in 1996 for the murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Slemmer’s body was found with a pentagram carved into her chest.

Read it at The Associated Press

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This Derm-Loved Mineral SPF Delivers a 24-Hour Hydration Boost
SCREEN TIME
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 10.01.26 3:19AM EDT 
EltaMD UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/EltaMD.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.

Unlike many mineral sunscreens that leave dry patches and crepey skin begging for an extra layer of moisturizer, this silky formula is infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 24 hours while visibly plumping fine lines, softening the look of wrinkles, and smoothing dry patches—all without feeling heavy, greasy, or leaving behind that dreaded sunscreen film.

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The mineral-based formula uses invisible zinc oxide technology, so it blends seamlessly into the skin without the ghostly cast commonly associated with traditional mineral SPFs. It’s also available in both clear and tinted versions, making it easy to find a finish that works with your complexion and routine.

Of course, the real selling point is the skincare-meets-sun-care benefits. The Daily Hydration+ SPF 50 is clinically shown to improve visible dryness by 75 percent, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20 percent, and skin plumpness by 19 percent. In other words, it’s not just a sunscreen you tolerate because you know you’re supposed to wear SPF every day—it’s a formula you’ll actually look forward to applying.

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5
Actor Among 2 Killed as Plane Crashes Into Field
FATAL FLIGHT
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 09.30.26 7:30AM EDT 
Guy Kapulnik
Guy Kapulnik worked as a flight instructor alongside his acting career. Instagram/ @guykapulnik

An actor has been killed after his small plane plunged into a field in California last week. Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik, 46, died alongside Taylor Laska, 33, after the light aircraft crashed near Hesperia Airport. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency services responded to reports of a plane crash in the Summit Valley Road area at 9:53 a.m. Thursday. Authorities found the wrecked aircraft in a shrub-covered field. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Kapulnik lived in Los Angeles, where he worked as a flight instructor alongside his acting career. He appeared in movies including Room 514, Salsa Tel Aviv, Watch Over Me, and Lebanon. Before his entertainment career, Kapulnik served as an officer in the Israel Defense Forces’ elite 669 search-and-rescue unit. “Guy was a man of action, curiosity, and adventure,” his family said, describing him as someone who pursued “the things he loved.” His family added: “Throughout his life, he moved between the stage and the camera, the sea and the skies.” Kapulnik is survived by his wife and three children.

Read it at The Sun

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6
Dad Critically Injured in Horrific 80-Foot Plunge With Toddler
CANYON PERIL
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.30.26 11:34AM EDT 
Canyon
Littlefield Fire Department

A Utah dad has been left with critical injuries after plunging roughly 80 feet while rappelling down a gorge with his one-year-old child. The pair were descending near Cedar Pocket in the state’s Virgin River Gorge on Saturday afternoon when they fell while connected to a single rope, authorities said. Emergency crews reached the remote site after receiving a distress call. Rescuers found the father severely injured, while the toddler was largely unscathed. The team initially dispatched a helicopter to survey the scene, but the surroundings proved too inaccessible for it to land. Crews worked for around three hours before hauling the man out in a rescue basket. The child was taken to Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital. The toddler’s mother also injured her hand while handling the rope during the fall. Officials said the father remained in critical condition following the accident and urged visitors to the region to take extra care when rappelling in isolated terrain.

Read it at Daily Mail

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7
Pro Skier Swept 1,300 Feet to Her Death in Avalanche
TRAGIC END
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.30.26 12:03PM EDT 
Juliette Willmann
JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

French professional skier Juliette Willmann has died after an avalanche sent her plunging more than 1,300 feet down a mountain in Argentina. The 29-year-old was skiing with her husband, Pierre-Idris Mehdi, 30, on Cerro Crestón in the Patagonian Andes when the snow gave way shortly after midday on Tuesday. The couple were caught in the slide at around 10,171 feet and carried hundreds of feet downhill. Willmann was eventually buried beneath roughly five feet of snow. A distress signal was activated about 15 minutes later, triggering a major rescue operation involving mountain specialists, police, medics and national park officials. The pair were located several hours later, around 5 p.m. Mehdi survived and was taken for medical treatment. Willmann was found unresponsive and could not be revived despite repeated CPR attempts. Willmann was an accomplished freeride and ski mountaineering athlete who competed on the Freeride World Tour between 2019 and 2022. An investigation into the fatal avalanche has been launched.

Read it at The Sun

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8
‘Devastated’ Emmy Winner Reveals Daughter’s Death at 13
HEARTBREAK
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 09.30.26 8:40AM EDT 
Published 09.30.26 7:02AM EDT 
Kim Painter, Nixie Lowe, Fiona Lowe, Mabel Lowe and Chad Lowe
Kim Painter, Nixie Lowe, Fiona Lowe, Mabel Lowe and Chad Lowe at the premiere of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" held at the Walt Disney Studios Lot on February 4, 2023 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter have said they are “deeply heartbroken” after announcing the death of their 13-year-old daughter. In a statement shared with People on Tuesday, the family said Fiona Hepler Lowe was “the light of our lives,” remembering her as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.” “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the statement continued. Lowe, the brother of fellow actor Rob Lowe, asked for prayers and privacy, adding: “Her passing is devastating for our entire family.” The statement also urged anyone struggling with mental health to contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Lowe, 58, and Painter, 52, welcomed Fiona on Nov. 16, 2012. She was the couple’s middle daughter, between Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. Lowe won an Emmy in 1993 for the TV show Life Goes On and has appeared in Pretty Little Liars and Supergirl.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.

Read it at People

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This Smart Scale Tracks Body Fat, Water Weight, and Lean Muscle Mass at Home
SCALE UP
Scouted Staff
Updated 09.28.26 6:30PM EDT 
Published 09.28.26 6:21PM EDT 
Hume Health Body Pod
Hume Health.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.

It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.

Hume Body Pod
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Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.

The companion app also gives you weekly health reports that show you how things like food, medication, stress, and habits impact your body. Even better, you’ll get personalized insights on what to do to reach your goals, all based on your body’s data.

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9
Cops’ Hours-Long Hunt for Deadly Viper Takes Wild Twist
HISS-INFORMATION
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.30.26 11:59AM EDT 
Santa Ana PD
Santa Ana PD

Authorities were led on a wild snake chase by a man who later admitted the dangerous reptile he’d warned them about was entirely AI-generated. Santa Ana police launched a hunt on Monday after a resident reported what appeared to be a Gaboon viper coiled above a shed. The snakes, native to Africa, are highly venomous, and their bites can be fatal without rapid treatment. The department warned locals to steer clear while officers worked with reptile specialists to track down a 4- to 5-foot snake. But investigators later said the supposed sighting never happened. The caller admitted the picture he sent in had been created using online software. Experts had already raised doubts. Greg Pauly, a herpetologist at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, noted the heavy, ground-dwelling snake would be highly unlikely to crawl onto the flimsy branch shown in the image. “While there was speculation from the beginning that the photo may have been AI-generated, SAPD had to investigate and follow up to confirm what actually happened,” police said. Officers nevertheless spent hours searching the neighborhood before ending the operation on Monday evening.

Read it at LA Times

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10
Rob Lowe Says Sequel to Iconic Brat-Pack Movie Is ‘in the Works’
THROWBACK
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.30.26 12:10PM EDT 
Rob Lowe attends the 2025 FOX Fall press junket red carpet event at Fox studios in Los Angeles, California, U.S.,
Rob Lowe attends the 2025 FOX Fall press junket red carpet event at Fox studios in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent Etienne Laurent/Reuters

After years of speculation, a sequel to the ’80s cult classic St. Elmo’s Fire is finally in the works. Rob Lowe confirmed that the long-awaited follow-up is moving ahead during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “All of us actors want to do it, and we’re supposed to get a draft of the script the first week of October,” he said. The West Wing actor has been teasing a potential sequel since 2024, telling Entertainment Tonight that the project was in its “very, very, very, very, very early stages.” That same year, co-star Demi Moore also revealed in an interview with Variety that conversations about the film were underway. The original movie, which followed a group of recent college graduates navigating adulthood, received largely negative reviews from critics but remains a nostalgic watch for Brat Pack fans. Lowe did not provide details about the sequel’s plot, though he has suggested in previous interviews that it will pick up with the original characters four decades later.

Read it at Variety

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