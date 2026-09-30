Rob Lowe Says Sequel to Iconic Brat-Pack Movie Is ‘in the Works’

After years of speculation, a sequel to the ’80s cult classic St. Elmo’s Fire is finally in the works. Rob Lowe confirmed that the long-awaited follow-up is moving ahead during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “All of us actors want to do it, and we’re supposed to get a draft of the script the first week of October,” he said. The West Wing actor has been teasing a potential sequel since 2024, telling Entertainment Tonight that the project was in its “very, very, very, very, very early stages.” That same year, co-star Demi Moore also revealed in an interview with Variety that conversations about the film were underway. The original movie, which followed a group of recent college graduates navigating adulthood, received largely negative reviews from critics but remains a nostalgic watch for Brat Pack fans. Lowe did not provide details about the sequel’s plot, though he has suggested in previous interviews that it will pick up with the original characters four decades later.