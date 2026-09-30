Woman Sues Hospital After Shocking Amputation Error

Actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter have said they are “deeply heartbroken” after announcing the death of their 13-year-old daughter. In a statement shared with People on Tuesday, the family said Fiona Hepler Lowe was “the light of our lives,” remembering her as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.” “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the statement continued. Lowe, the brother of fellow actor Rob Lowe, asked for prayers and privacy, adding: “Her passing is devastating for our entire family.” The statement also urged anyone struggling with mental health to contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Lowe, 58, and Painter, 52, welcomed Fiona on Nov. 16, 2012. She was the couple’s middle daughter, between Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. Lowe won an Emmy in 1993 for the TV show Life Goes On and has appeared in Pretty Little Liars and Supergirl.
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- 1‘Devastated’ Emmy Winner Reveals Daughter’s Death at 13HEARTBREAKChad Lowe and producer Kim Painter said their child was “the light of our lives” who “loved to dance.”
- 2Woman Sues Hospital After Shocking Amputation ErrorOOPSThe Ohio woman had to undergo a second operation to remove the correct leg.
Shop with ScoutedThis Smart Scale Tracks Weight, Body Fat, and Muscle MassSCALE UPThe Hume Body Pod is the ultimate fitness companion.
- 3‘American Idol’ Contestant Found Guilty of Murdering WifeHORRIFYINGA jury found Caleb Flynn, 40, guilty of all nine charges.
- 4‘Violent’ Altercation Between Pilots Causes Flight DiversionFIGHT DECKThe plane plummeted thousands of feet before transmitting an emergency signal.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scalp-Care Duo Combats Hair Thinning and Dandruff ROOT CAUSEConsider it your hair’s daily multivitamin.
- 5Charlie Sheen Returning to TV With Emmy-Winning DadSHEEN ON SCREEN AGAINThe family comedy series will be filmed at the same studio that fired him from “Two and a Half Men” after his substance abuse and erratic behavior in 2011.
- 6NBA Champion Arrested Over Family Violence Causing InjuryCOURT TROUBLEThe basketball player has a history of violence.
- 7Six Flags Shuts Down Ride After Reports of Brain InjuriesRIDE OVERMore than 100 people say they suffered brain injuries after riding the coaster.
- 8Christopher Reeve’s Son, 34, Reveals Cancer DiagnosisBRAVE FIGHTWill Reeve explained why he was coming forward to share his battle with cancer.
Shop with ScoutedDitch the Mistletoe for a Sultry Advent Calendar InsteadHOLIDAY VIBES CAME EARLYTemperatures may be dropping, but Lovehoney’s new Advent calendar guarantees things stay sizzling inside.
- 9Brad Pitt’s Daughter Delivers Fresh Legal Blow to DadPITT FALLSThe move comes after three of his other kids made the same legal decision.
- 10‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dies at 75THE FINAL BELLHe played Principal Belding in “Saved by the Bell.”
Woman Sues Hospital After Shocking Amputation Error
A woman has filed a lawsuit against an Ohio hospital after doctors amputated the wrong leg during an operation. Sharon Jacks, 74, is accusing Selby General Hospital of gross negligence, battery, and reckless conduct after her left leg was removed in September 2025, instead of her right. She is seeking punitive and compensatory damages. Jacks needed her lower right leg amputated as part of a treatment plan for squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. She eventually had the correct procedure on her right leg four months later at another Ohio hospital. According to the complaint, Jacks suffered “physical injury, permanent disability, pain and suffering, emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, medical expenses and other damages” after her lower left leg was wrongly amputated. The suit states the error occurred even though hospital staff took two “surgical time-outs” to ensure they were operating on the correct limb. Selby General Hospital said the surgical team involved in the procedure were “no longer in their positions.” The hospital added that they are “saddened by what occurred, and our team continues to keep this patient and their family in our prayers.”
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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.
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A former American Idol hopeful who once gushed on national television about his love for his wife has been found guilty of murdering her. Caleb Flynn, 40, killed his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, at their home in Tipp City, Ohio, in February before staging the scene to look like an intruder was responsible. A jury found him guilty of all nine charges, including aggravated murder, murder, felony murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Jurors deliberated for about two hours. Flynn shook his head, sobbed, and wiped his nose as the verdict was read out, before officers handcuffed him and escorted him from the courtroom. He faces life in prison without parole, with sentencing set for Oct. 5. Prosecutors said Flynn wanted to frame a “faceless” intruder while preserving his relationship with his mistress, full custody of his two daughters, his role as a worship leader, and his job at his wife’s family business. His former mistress, Alleigha Botner, 24, testified that Flynn had written, “I just want her dead and gone,” and promised to divorce Ashley the day before her death on Feb. 16. Police found Ashley dead from two gunshot wounds after Flynn called 911 and reported, “Somebody broke into my home and shot my wife.” Investigators found no trace of an intruder fleeing the area, and the firearm was never found. Flynn appeared on American Idol 13 years ago and said on the show, “The thing that makes me unique, you know, I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything. She’s very, very pretty, just—woof, I love her.”
A plane traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv had to be diverted to Saudi Arabia after a “violent incident” broke out involving the two pilots. Details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but an Israeli official told CNN that it was not a hijacking, but a personal dispute between crew members aboard the FlyDubai flight. Flight tracking data shows flight FZ 1073 dropping to around 16,600 feet from 34,000 feet while flying over Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, but it is unclear whether this relates to the apparent “violent” incident. The aircraft then transmitted an emergency signal—typically used to report a hijacking—at 1:32 a.m. ET, and landed at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Airport just before 3 a.m. ET. The incident resulted in Israeli fighter jets being scrambled to the plane. A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the situation was under control and “all measures are now being taken to safely return the Israeli passengers to Israel.” The plane, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, was originally traveling toward Ben Gurion Airport. The plane was reported to have been carrying 174 passengers, including about 27 children.
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When it comes to concerns like shedding, breakage, excess oil, and dandruff, your scalp (not your strands) is often the culprit. We tend to forget that, just like our face, our scalp is actually skin, which means it deserves a little TLC beyond whatever shampoo happens to be sitting in the shower. Dead skin cells, excess sebum, sweat, and product buildup can accumulate on the scalp, causing follicle congestion and inflammation, which can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle.
That’s where Nutrire’s two-part scalp-care system comes in. Designed to address common concerns like shedding, flaking, dryness, and excess oil at the root, the Day & Night Duo essentially gives your scalp its own a.m. and p.m. skincare routine. “Most people respond to thinning by changing their shampoo or adding a mask,” says Kelly Alvarez, Nutrire Stylist and Educator. “That’s strand care. It’s treating the symptom. The scalp is where the work actually happens.”
The two leave-in treatments take slightly different approaches to fostering scalp health. The daytime formula energizes and fortifies the scalp while supporting fuller, more voluminous-looking hair, while the nighttime treatment gently exfoliates buildup and replenishes moisture while you sleep. Together, they help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated without weighing down the roots or leaving behind the greasy residue that can make some scalp serums a nonstarter—especially for anyone with fine or thinning hair.
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Charlie Sheen, 61 and eight years sober, will star in a 2027 AMC family comedy series alongside his 86-year-old father, The West Wing star Martin Sheen. AMC announced the six-episode first season of Happy Jack on Tuesday, with a half-hour runtime and production in Los Angeles. Charlie will play Jack Chambers, “a lifelong ne’er-do-well” and father of two daughters, while Martin plays his father, who “deserves more credit for how they turned out.” The show will be filmed in front of a live studio audience at Warner Bros. Studios. Charlie’s return to the multi-camera sitcom format follows a career-threatening period in 2011, when Warner Bros. fired him from Two and a Half Men amid highly public struggles with substance use, erratic behavior, and attacks on the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre. Charlie talked about the new series in a statement, saying he’s “always heard the moments that truly matter happen when they’re supposed to.” The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor continued, saying, “It’s no secret that it’s been a minute, and I’m thrilled to be going back on television in such a meaningful way in an equally wonderful show.” This will be the Two and a Half Men actor’s first leading role in a sitcom since Anger Management, which ended in 2014.
Retired NBA champion J.R. Smith, 41, was arrested on Tuesday in Hunt County, Texas, on a charge of assault involving family violence and causing bodily injury. Smith is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center, and no bond appears to have been set. Smith spent 16 seasons in the NBA, winning championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the L.A. Lakers in 2020. He has been married to Shirley “Jewel” Smith since 2016, though he had a son with actress Candice Patton in 2024. Smith and Shirley have two daughters together, Dakota and Denver, and each has a child from a previous relationship. Smith has been in trouble with the law before, previously serving 24 days in jail for pleading guilty to reckless driving in connection with a 2007 crash that killed his close friend, 21-year-old Andre Bell. In 2020, video footage obtained by TMZ showed Smith beating up a man in Los Angeles who allegedly smashed his car window. “One of these motherf--king white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f--king window in my truck,” the two-time NBA champ said in a video. “I chased him down and whooped his ass.”
Six Flags announced Tuesday that it would shut down one of its most iconic rollercoasters after a report linked brain injuries and deaths to the ride. Magic Mountain President Brian Oerding said in a blog post that they decided to “permanently retire” the X2 rollercoaster in Los Angeles. “While X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it’s the right thing to do. Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously.” The decision came after a CNN investigation exposed more than a dozen reports of injuries related to the ride, including two deaths. Since then, three lawsuits have been filed claiming riders suffered “catastrophic brain damage” from X2, and Dordick Law Corporation says they also represent more than 100 other riders who have suffered brain injuries. Six Flags “has been willingly gambling with people’s lives… No ride like that should be allowed to exist,” said attorney Christopher Bulone.
The son of late Superman actor Christopher Reeve has revealed that he fought off testicular cancer after being diagnosed earlier this year. Will Reeve, 34, who works as a national correspondent for ABC News, broke the news in an interview with People magazine. “I was raised to share one’s struggles if, in doing so, that might help others,” he said of his decision to go public. “Watching my parents up close take the adversity they faced in their lives and repurpose it into something hopeful left a major impact on my life and how I tried to live it,” he added. He has been cancer-free since September, after having the cancerous testicle removed. Reeve’s father suffered a severe spinal injury after being thrown from a horse in 1995, which left him paralyzed from the neck down. He spent the rest of his life raising awareness of injuries like his own, launching The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation with his wife. The actor died in 2004, while Dana herself died two years later, after suffering from lung cancer.
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Fall has arrived, and if you’re on a quest to turn your holiday countdown into something a little naughtier this year (and more fun), check out Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite, worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.
Another of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children has dropped the “Pitt” part of their hyphenated last name, “Jolie-Pitt.” A California judge approved 21-year-old Zahara’s June 9 petition to change her name to “Zahara Marley Jolie,” with no objections, on Monday. She’s the fourth of the former couple’s children to do so, following Maddox Jolie just days earlier. 62-year-old Pitt, who’s now dating 33-year-old Ines de Ramon, shares six children with Angelina, 51. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars were together for 12 years and married for two of them, but they separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2024. Pitt’s children are changing their names almost exactly 10 years after an alleged incident on a private plane in 2016, where Pitt was “verbally abusive” to his family and “physical” with one of his kids. Pitt was then under investigation on suspicion of child abuse, which the FBI and the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services cleared. Shiloh Jolie was the first to drop “Pitt” from her last name, famously on her 18th birthday in 2024. Vivienne Jolie filed to do the same on her 18th birthday this past July, and her court hearing is set for November 2. The only two children who have kept their hyphenated surname are Knox, 18, and Pax, 22.
Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, has died at 75. His agent and longtime friend, Jay Schachter, confirmed the news Monday. “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED, his fans,” he said. He added: “He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.” Haskins’ cause of death has not been disclosed. He first played Belding on the Disney Channel’s Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988 before reprising the role when the show became NBC’s Saved by the Bell the following year. He remained with the franchise through Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran until 2000. His other credits included Mad Men, New Girl, Victorious, and A Million Ways to Die in the West. He is survived by his son, Dustin.
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