Brad Pitt’s Daughter Delivers Fresh Legal Blow to Dad

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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.

It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.

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Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.

The companion app also gives you weekly health reports that show you how things like food, medication, stress, and habits impact your body. Even better, you’ll get personalized insights on what to do to reach your goals, all based on your body’s data.