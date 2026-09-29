Christopher Reeve’s Son, 34, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
The son of late Superman actor Christopher Reeve has revealed that he fought off testicular cancer after being diagnosed earlier this year. Will Reeve, 34, who works as a national correspondent for ABC News, broke the news in an interview with People magazine. “I was raised to share one’s struggles if, in doing so, that might help others,” he said of his decision to go public. “Watching my parents up close take the adversity they faced in their lives and repurpose it into something hopeful left a major impact on my life and how I tried to live it,” he added. He has been cancer-free since September, after having the cancerous testicle removed. Reeve’s father suffered a severe spinal injury after being thrown from a horse in 1995, which left him paralyzed from the neck down. He spent the rest of his life raising awareness of injuries like his own, launching The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation with his wife. The actor died in 2004, while Dana herself died two years later, after suffering from lung cancer.