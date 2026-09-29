Charlie Sheen Returning to TV With Emmy-Winning Dad

Retired NBA champion J.R. Smith, 41, was arrested on Tuesday in Hunt County, Texas, on a charge of assault involving family violence and causing bodily injury. Smith is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center, and no bond appears to have been set. Smith spent 16 seasons in the NBA, winning championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the L.A. Lakers in 2020. He has been married to Shirley “Jewel” Smith since 2016, though he had a son with actress Candice Patton in 2024. Smith and Shirley have two daughters together, Dakota and Denver, and each has a child from a previous relationship. Smith has been in trouble with the law before, previously serving 24 days in jail for pleading guilty to reckless driving in connection with a 2007 crash that killed his close friend, 21-year-old Andre Bell. In 2020, video footage obtained by TMZ showed Smith beating up a man in Los Angeles who allegedly smashed his car window. “One of these motherf--king white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f--king window in my truck,” the two-time NBA champ said in a video. “I chased him down and whooped his ass.”
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- 1NBA Champion Arrested Over Family Violence Causing InjuryCOURT TROUBLEThe basketball player has a history of violence.
- 2Charlie Sheen Returning to TV With Emmy-Winning DadSHEEN ON SCREEN AGAINThe family comedy series will be filmed at the same studio that fired him from “Two and a Half Men” after his substance abuse and erratic behavior in 2011.
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- 3Six Flags Shuts Down Ride After Reports of Brain InjuriesRIDE OVERMore than 100 people say they suffered brain injuries after riding the coaster.
- 4Christopher Reeve’s Son, 34, Reveals Cancer DiagnosisBRAVE FIGHTWill Reeve explained why he was coming forward to share his battle with cancer.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scalp-Care Duo Combats Hair Thinning and Dandruff ROOT CAUSEConsider it your hair’s daily multivitamin.
- 5Brad Pitt’s Daughter Delivers Fresh Legal Blow to DadPITT FALLSThe move comes after three of his other kids made the same legal decision.
- 6‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dies at 75THE FINAL BELLHe played Principal Belding in “Saved by the Bell.”
- 7Firefighter, 27, Dies in Horrific BASE Jump AccidentFALLEN HEROColleagues have paid tribute to the man as someone who “was known for his infectious smile, kind-heartedness, and his free-spirited nature.”
- 8Florida Counties Declare State of Emergency Over OutbreakDEADLY VIRUSOne death has been confirmed in the Sunshine State this year.
Shop with ScoutedDitch the Mistletoe for a Sultry Advent Calendar InsteadHOLIDAY VIBES CAME EARLYTemperatures may be dropping, but Lovehoney’s new Advent calendar guarantees things stay sizzling inside.
- 9Get ‘On the Same Page’ Before Latest ‘Fourth Wing’ ReleaseREAD ALL ABOUT ITSubscribe to ‘On the Same Page,’ the Daily Beast’s Substack for book lovers, to catch up on the ‘Empyrean’ series before ‘Threshing Day’ hits shelves tomorrow.
- 10MTV VMAs Score With Huge Ratings WinBACK IN VOGUEViewers tuned in to see the return of Madonna.
Charlie Sheen Returning to TV With Emmy-Winning Dad
Charlie Sheen, 61 and eight years sober, will star in a 2027 AMC family comedy series alongside his 86-year-old father, The West Wing star Martin Sheen. AMC announced the six-episode first season of Happy Jack on Tuesday, with a half-hour runtime and production in Los Angeles. Charlie will play Jack Chambers, “a lifelong ne’er-do-well” and father of two daughters, while Martin plays his father, who “deserves more credit for how they turned out.” The show will be filmed in front of a live studio audience at Warner Bros. Studios. Charlie’s return to the multi-camera sitcom format follows a career-threatening period in 2011, when Warner Bros. fired him from Two and a Half Men amid highly public struggles with substance use, erratic behavior, and attacks on the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre. Charlie talked about the new series in a statement, saying he’s “always heard the moments that truly matter happen when they’re supposed to.” The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor continued, saying, “It’s no secret that it’s been a minute, and I’m thrilled to be going back on television in such a meaningful way in an equally wonderful show.” This will be the Two and a Half Men actor’s first leading role in a sitcom since Anger Management, which ended in 2014.
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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.
It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.
Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.
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Six Flags announced Tuesday that it would shut down one of its most iconic rollercoasters after a report linked brain injuries and deaths to the ride. Magic Mountain President Brian Oerding said in a blog post that they decided to “permanently retire” the X2 rollercoaster in Los Angeles. “While X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it’s the right thing to do. Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously.” The decision came after a CNN investigation exposed more than a dozen reports of injuries related to the ride, including two deaths. Since then, three lawsuits have been filed claiming riders suffered “catastrophic brain damage” from X2, and Dordick Law Corporation says they also represent more than 100 other riders who have suffered brain injuries. Six Flags “has been willingly gambling with people’s lives… No ride like that should be allowed to exist,” said attorney Christopher Bulone.
The son of late Superman actor Christopher Reeve has revealed that he fought off testicular cancer after being diagnosed earlier this year. Will Reeve, 34, who works as a national correspondent for ABC News, broke the news in an interview with People magazine. “I was raised to share one’s struggles if, in doing so, that might help others,” he said of his decision to go public. “Watching my parents up close take the adversity they faced in their lives and repurpose it into something hopeful left a major impact on my life and how I tried to live it,” he added. He has been cancer-free since September, after having the cancerous testicle removed. Reeve’s father suffered a severe spinal injury after being thrown from a horse in 1995, which left him paralyzed from the neck down. He spent the rest of his life raising awareness of injuries like his own, launching The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation with his wife. The actor died in 2004, while Dana herself died two years later, after suffering from lung cancer.
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When it comes to concerns like shedding, breakage, excess oil, and dandruff, your scalp (not your strands) is often the culprit. We tend to forget that, just like our face, our scalp is actually skin, which means it deserves a little TLC beyond whatever shampoo happens to be sitting in the shower. Dead skin cells, excess sebum, sweat, and product buildup can accumulate on the scalp, causing follicle congestion and inflammation, which can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle.
That’s where Nutrire’s two-part scalp-care system comes in. Designed to address common concerns like shedding, flaking, dryness, and excess oil at the root, the Day & Night Duo essentially gives your scalp its own a.m. and p.m. skincare routine. “Most people respond to thinning by changing their shampoo or adding a mask,” says Kelly Alvarez, Nutrire Stylist and Educator. “That’s strand care. It’s treating the symptom. The scalp is where the work actually happens.”
The two leave-in treatments take slightly different approaches to fostering scalp health. The daytime formula energizes and fortifies the scalp while supporting fuller, more voluminous-looking hair, while the nighttime treatment gently exfoliates buildup and replenishes moisture while you sleep. Together, they help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated without weighing down the roots or leaving behind the greasy residue that can make some scalp serums a nonstarter—especially for anyone with fine or thinning hair.
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Another of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children has dropped the “Pitt” part of their hyphenated last name, “Jolie-Pitt.” A California judge approved 21-year-old Zahara’s June 9 petition to change her name to “Zahara Marley Jolie,” with no objections, on Monday. She’s the fourth of the former couple’s children to do so, following Maddox Jolie just days earlier. 62-year-old Pitt, who’s now dating 33-year-old Ines de Ramon, shares six children with Angelina, 51. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars were together for 12 years and married for two of them, but they separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2024. Pitt’s children are changing their names almost exactly 10 years after an alleged incident on a private plane in 2016, where Pitt was “verbally abusive” to his family and “physical” with one of his kids. Pitt was then under investigation on suspicion of child abuse, which the FBI and the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services cleared. Shiloh Jolie was the first to drop “Pitt” from her last name, famously on her 18th birthday in 2024. Vivienne Jolie filed to do the same on her 18th birthday this past July, and her court hearing is set for November 2. The only two children who have kept their hyphenated surname are Knox, 18, and Pax, 22.
Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, has died at 75. His agent and longtime friend, Jay Schachter, confirmed the news Monday. “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED, his fans,” he said. He added: “He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.” Haskins’ cause of death has not been disclosed. He first played Belding on the Disney Channel’s Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988 before reprising the role when the show became NBC’s Saved by the Bell the following year. He remained with the franchise through Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran until 2000. His other credits included Mad Men, New Girl, Victorious, and A Million Ways to Die in the West. He is survived by his son, Dustin.
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A 27-year-old firefighter has died after plunging 700 feet when a BASE jump in Utah went horribly wrong. Gabe Reilly fell to his death on Sunday morning after his wingsuit failed to open at Millville Canyon in Cache County, according to the fire department in Salt Lake City. Colleagues have paid tribute to Reilly as someone “known for his infectious smile, kind-heartedness, and his free-spirited nature.” They added that “Gabe’s commitment to the department, his fellow firefighters, and the community will not be forgotten.” Reilly, whose father was also a firefighter before retiring in 2024, had joined the department four years ago. He’s been described as a “seasoned jumper” and was participating in the extreme sport with a group of up to ten others. His death follows those of two other BASE jumpers in Utah earlier in June, including Andy Lewis, a stuntman who performed with Madonna during the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show.
Health officials in several Tampa Bay counties have declared a local state of emergency over the past few days due to a major dengue fever outbreak. The mosquito-borne viral illness, notorious for intense joint pain, is often called “breakbone fever.” Dengue is more common in tropical countries but has been increasing in the U.S. in recent years. The Florida Department of Health has reported 190 cases so far this year—Florida’s second-highest total on record, behind the 199 cases in 2023. By comparison, the state recorded 62 cases last year. The last major U.S. outbreak outside the Texas-Mexico border occurred in 2009. Residents of Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties have been urged to dump standing water from garbage cans, gutters and buckets, maintain chlorinated pools, and report mosquito problems. Most U.S. cases are linked to travel to the Caribbean, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, and Pacific islands. “This is wildly unusual for us,” a Hillsborough County spokesperson told ABC News. Experts point to warm temperatures, heavy rain, and Florida’s proximity to Puerto Rico as conditions that have helped mosquitoes multiply. One death—an elderly woman—has been confirmed.
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Fall has arrived, and if you’re on a quest to turn your holiday countdown into something a little naughtier this year (and more fun), check out Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
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Fantasy lovers everywhere are eagerly counting down the days until tomorrow’s release of Threshing Day, the newest installment in Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling Empyrean series whose first hit book, Fourth Wing, launched her to literary stardom. Whether you’re a diehard fan or new to Yarros’ dragon spectacular, ‘On the Same Page’ has you covered with a master recap of the characters, the world, and every twist from the first three books.
Helmed by the Daily Beast’s resident bookworms (and professional overthinkers) Tara Goldstein and Georgina DiNardo, ‘On the Same Page’ breaks down the biggest books across romance, fantasy, and mystery, from highly anticipated new releases to old favorites worth revisiting. Subscribers get full access to the pair’s deep-dive recaps, honest reviews, exclusive author interviews, and takes as hot as dragonfire.
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MTV’s Video Music Awards have scored their highest ratings in over 10 years. Sunday’s award show, dominated by Madonna and Taylor Swift, was watched by 8.43 million viewers across CBS and MTV, according to fast national live-plus-same-day Nielsen figures, as reported by The Wrap. The ratings also include an encore screening on MTV. The figures were a 51 percent increase from last year’s award show, which had been a six-year high for the event which launched in 1984. Monday’s event peaked with over 15 million viewers for the opening segment, which saw 68-year-old Madonna open the awards for the first time in 23 years. Her performance included guests Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter. The awards show posted its largest viewership in key advertiser demographics of adults 25-54, adults 18-49 and adults 18-34, with all audience demographics up over 30 percent from last year. Swift used the awards to premiere her new video Patient Zero, as well as pick up her 33rd VMA, making her the most-awarded musician in the history of the event. Monday’s show also featured tributes to George Michael, Nirvana and Dolly Parton.
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