Cops’ Hours-Long Hunt for Deadly Viper Takes Wild Twist
Authorities were led on a wild snake chase by a man who later admitted the dangerous reptile he’d warned them about was entirely AI-generated. Santa Ana police launched a hunt on Monday after a resident reported what appeared to be a Gaboon viper coiled above a shed. The snakes, native to Africa, are highly venomous, and their bites can be fatal without rapid treatment. The department warned locals to steer clear while officers worked with reptile specialists to track down a 4- to 5-foot snake. But investigators later said the supposed sighting never happened. The caller admitted the picture he sent in had been created using online software. Experts had already raised doubts. Greg Pauly, a herpetologist at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, noted the heavy, ground-dwelling snake would be highly unlikely to crawl onto the flimsy branch shown in the image. “While there was speculation from the beginning that the photo may have been AI-generated, SAPD had to investigate and follow up to confirm what actually happened,” police said. Officers nevertheless spent hours searching the neighborhood before ending the operation on Monday evening.