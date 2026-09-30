Pro Skier Swept 1,300 Feet to Her Death in Avalanche

Authorities were led on a wild snake chase by a man who later admitted the dangerous reptile he’d warned them about was entirely AI-generated. Santa Ana police launched a hunt on Monday after a resident reported what appeared to be a Gaboon viper coiled above a shed. The snakes, native to Africa, are highly venomous, and their bites can be fatal without rapid treatment. The department warned locals to steer clear while officers worked with reptile specialists to track down a 4- to 5-foot snake. But investigators later said the supposed sighting never happened. The caller admitted the picture he sent in had been created using online software. Experts had already raised doubts. Greg Pauly, a herpetologist at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, noted the heavy, ground-dwelling snake would be highly unlikely to crawl onto the flimsy branch shown in the image. “While there was speculation from the beginning that the photo may have been AI-generated, SAPD had to investigate and follow up to confirm what actually happened,” police said. Officers nevertheless spent hours searching the neighborhood before ending the operation on Monday evening.
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- 1Cops’ Hours-Long Hunt for Deadly Viper Takes Wild TwistHISS-INFORMATIONA resident reported what appeared to be a highly venomous Gaboon viper coiled above a shed.
- 2Pro Skier Swept 1,300 Feet to Her Death in AvalancheTRAGIC ENDThe 29-year-old was skiing with her husband when the snow gave way.
Partner updateAD BY PrintfreshFall Basics Are Out, These Fall Statement Pieces Are in.A NEW LEAFThis is not your average fall collection from Printfresh.
- 3Dad Critically Injured in Horror 80-Foot Plunge With ToddlerCANYON PERILEmergency services dispatched a helicopter but it was unable to reach the man and his one-year-old.
- 4Actor Among 2 Killed as Plane Crashes Into FieldFATAL FLIGHTThe 46-year-old worked as a flight instructor alongside his acting career.
Shop with ScoutedThis Smart Scale Tracks Weight, Body Fat, and Muscle MassSCALE UPThe Hume Body Pod is the ultimate fitness companion.
- 5Court Halts Tennessee Woman’s Execution at 11th HourONE HOUR FROM DEATHChrista Pike was set to be the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years.
- 6‘Devastated’ Emmy Winner Reveals Daughter’s Death at 13HEARTBREAKChad Lowe and producer Kim Painter said their child was “the light of our lives” who “loved to dance.”
- 7Chonkiest Bear Carries On Family Tradition With Contest WinLIKE MOTHER, LIKE CUBA male bear that overcame a serious leg injury won the Alaskan contest.
- 8Rare Gold Rush-Era $10 Coin Sells for Jaw-Dropping PriceGOLDEN YEARSThe coin was minted in 1852 and is just one of seven known to have survived the century-and-a-half since.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scalp-Care Duo Combats Hair Thinning and Dandruff ROOT CAUSEConsider it your hair’s daily multivitamin.
- 9Woman Sues Hospital After Shocking Amputation ErrorOOPSThe Ohio woman had to undergo a second operation to remove the correct leg.
- 10‘American Idol’ Contestant Found Guilty of Murdering WifeHORRIFYINGA jury found Caleb Flynn, 40, guilty of all nine charges.
Pro Skier Swept 1,300 Feet to Her Death in Avalanche
French professional skier Juliette Willmann has died after an avalanche sent her plunging more than 1,300 feet down a mountain in Argentina. The 29-year-old was skiing with her husband, Pierre-Idris Mehdi, 30, on Cerro Crestón in the Patagonian Andes when the snow gave way shortly after midday on Tuesday. The couple were caught in the slide at around 10,171 feet and carried hundreds of feet downhill. Willmann was eventually buried beneath roughly five feet of snow. A distress signal was activated about 15 minutes later, triggering a major rescue operation involving mountain specialists, police, medics and national park officials. The pair were located several hours later, around 5 p.m. Mehdi survived and was taken for medical treatment. Willmann was found unresponsive and could not be revived despite repeated CPR attempts. Willmann was an accomplished freeride and ski mountaineering athlete who competed on the Freeride World Tour between 2019 and 2022. An investigation into the fatal avalanche has been launched.
Autumn is here, and instead of adding more basics to your wardrobe, it’s time to reach for statement picks. Printfresh is a lifestyle brand known for its size-inclusive apparel with comfortable, wearable silhouettes. This fall, Printfresh has original hand-designed prints across dresses, blouses, and layering pieces.
Billowy soft and in the perfect midi silhouette, the Tallulah Dress is a chic fall choice. It features a beautiful Colorado Wildflowers print and made with organic cotton. Pair it with clogs or boots for an effortless outfit.
With pink and orange florals on a deep blue, the Evelyn Blouse adds a punch to any pair of pants. In fact, Printfresh recommends pairing the blouse with these black pants, which have a stretchy waist and relaxed fit.
This quilted reversible jacket is a genuine two-for-one piece. It’s made with organic cotton, has a reversible design, front pockets (for those chilly autumn mornings), and a poppable collar. The jacket layers just as easily over a chunky sweater as it does over a dress.
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A Utah dad has been left with critical injuries after plunging roughly 80 feet while rappelling down a gorge with his one-year-old child. The pair were descending near Cedar Pocket in the state’s Virgin River Gorge on Saturday afternoon when they fell while connected to a single rope, authorities said. Emergency crews reached the remote site after receiving a distress call. Rescuers found the father severely injured, while the toddler was largely unscathed. The team initially dispatched a helicopter to survey the scene, but the surroundings proved too inaccessible for it to land. Crews worked for around three hours before hauling the man out in a rescue basket. The child was taken to Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital. The toddler’s mother also injured her hand while handling the rope during the fall. Officials said the father remained in critical condition following the accident and urged visitors to the region to take extra care when rappelling in isolated terrain.
An actor has been killed after his small plane plunged into a field in California last week. Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik, 46, died alongside Taylor Laska, 33, after the light aircraft crashed near Hesperia Airport. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency services responded to reports of a plane crash in the Summit Valley Road area at 9:53 a.m. Thursday. Authorities found the wrecked aircraft in a shrub-covered field. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Kapulnik lived in Los Angeles, where he worked as a flight instructor alongside his acting career. He appeared in movies including Room 514, Salsa Tel Aviv, Watch Over Me, and Lebanon. Before his entertainment career, Kapulnik served as an officer in the Israel Defense Forces’ elite 669 search-and-rescue unit. “Guy was a man of action, curiosity, and adventure,” his family said, describing him as someone who pursued “the things he loved.” His family added: “Throughout his life, he moved between the stage and the camera, the sea and the skies.” Kapulnik is survived by his wife and three children.
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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.
It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.
Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.
The companion app also gives you weekly health reports that show you how things like food, medication, stress, and habits impact your body. Even better, you’ll get personalized insights on what to do to reach your goals, all based on your body’s data.
A federal appeals court blocked the execution of a woman on Tennessee’s death row just an hour before it was set to be carried out, NBC News reports. In 1995, 18-year-old Christa Pike and two accomplices tortured and killed a classmate, 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pike, now 50, has been on death row for more than three decades and was set to be executed Wednesday morning. However, at the last minute, judges decided to review allegations from Pike’s legal team about her experiences of childhood sexual abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. Being held down during the execution, her lawyers wrote, could create “severe mental suffering and superadded psychological terror.” Pike’s lawyers also say her age at the time of the crime should have been considered in her sentencing. The court said it will “properly analyze the parties’ fully briefed arguments and resolve the issues on the merits,” but did not specify how long the execution may be delayed.
Actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter have said they are “deeply heartbroken” after announcing the death of their 13-year-old daughter. In a statement shared with People on Tuesday, the family said Fiona Hepler Lowe was “the light of our lives,” remembering her as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.” “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the statement continued. Lowe, the brother of fellow actor Rob Lowe, asked for prayers and privacy, adding: “Her passing is devastating for our entire family.” The statement also urged anyone struggling with mental health to contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Lowe, 58, and Painter, 52, welcomed Fiona on Nov. 16, 2012. She was the couple’s middle daughter, between Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. Lowe won an Emmy in 1993 for the TV show Life Goes On and has appeared in Pretty Little Liars and Supergirl.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.
The winner of the annual Fat Bear Week has been crowned: 89 Backpack. The adult male bear won by just over 5,000 votes, with 103,344 total. The runner-up, a female bear named 910, earned 98,253 votes. The annual competition determines which brown bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve has packed on the most impressive weight ahead of hibernation season. The chonkiest champ’s name was inspired by his childhood, when he was often seen clinging to his mother’s back, who was similarly a former Fat Bear Week champion. Winners also run in 910’s family. Her mother, 409 Beadnose, is a two-time winner of the competition. The win is big for Backpack, who overcame a serious leg injury in 2007, when he was just a cub. Naomi Boak, a former communication specialist for the Katmai Conservancy, called him “a gentleman bear.” “Unlike many large adult male bears, Backpack hasn’t shown much aggression toward his competitors,” his competition bio read. “He’ll stand up for himself when necessary, but he prefers to use a quiet strength to gain access to preferred fishing spots.”
An astonishingly rare piece of Gold Rush history fetched $354,375 after sparking a bidding war at a California auction. The $10 gold coin, struck in 1852, attracted 74 offers before selling through Great Collections in Irvine on Sunday. Specialists say just seven other examples are known to exist. Four were recovered from the wreck of the SS Central America, and experts say the one sold on Sunday is the only surviving example in mint condition. Its design shows Liberty on one side and an American eagle bearing a shield on the other. A refinery founded by Hungarian immigrants who reached California during the Gold Rush in 1850 produced the coin in San Francisco. It was by far the priciest item to change hands at last week’s auction. A 1918 Lincoln Illinois Centennial Half Dollar brought in $78,750, while a 1854 Seated Liberty Half Dollar sold for $33,750.
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When it comes to concerns like shedding, breakage, excess oil, and dandruff, your scalp (not your strands) is often the culprit. We tend to forget that, just like our face, our scalp is actually skin, which means it deserves a little TLC beyond whatever shampoo happens to be sitting in the shower. Dead skin cells, excess sebum, sweat, and product buildup can accumulate on the scalp, causing follicle congestion and inflammation, which can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle.
That’s where Nutrire’s two-part scalp-care system comes in. Designed to address common concerns like shedding, flaking, dryness, and excess oil at the root, the Day & Night Duo essentially gives your scalp its own a.m. and p.m. skincare routine. “Most people respond to thinning by changing their shampoo or adding a mask,” says Kelly Alvarez, Nutrire Stylist and Educator. “That’s strand care. It’s treating the symptom. The scalp is where the work actually happens.”
The two leave-in treatments take slightly different approaches to fostering scalp health. The daytime formula energizes and fortifies the scalp while supporting fuller, more voluminous-looking hair, while the nighttime treatment gently exfoliates buildup and replenishes moisture while you sleep. Together, they help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated without weighing down the roots or leaving behind the greasy residue that can make some scalp serums a nonstarter—especially for anyone with fine or thinning hair.
And unlike a weekly clarifying treatment or scalp scrub, the duo is designed to be part of your everyday routine. The lightweight formulas absorb quickly and work directly at the root, so you can give your scalp some much-needed attention without sacrificing volume or turning freshly washed hair into an oil slick. The result is a healthier-looking scalp and hair that appears fuller, bouncier, shinier, and noticeably less flaky.
A woman has filed a lawsuit against an Ohio hospital after doctors amputated the wrong leg during an operation. Sharon Jacks, 74, is accusing Selby General Hospital of gross negligence, battery, and reckless conduct after her left leg was removed in September 2025, instead of her right. She is seeking punitive and compensatory damages. Jacks needed her lower right leg amputated as part of a treatment plan for squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. She eventually had the correct procedure on her right leg four months later at another Ohio hospital. According to the complaint, Jacks suffered “physical injury, permanent disability, pain and suffering, emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, medical expenses and other damages” after her lower left leg was wrongly amputated. The suit states the error occurred even though hospital staff took two “surgical time-outs” to ensure they were operating on the correct limb. Selby General Hospital said the surgical team involved in the procedure were “no longer in their positions.” The hospital added that they are “saddened by what occurred, and our team continues to keep this patient and their family in our prayers.”
A former American Idol hopeful who once gushed on national television about his love for his wife has been found guilty of murdering her. Caleb Flynn, 40, killed his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, at their home in Tipp City, Ohio, in February before staging the scene to look like an intruder was responsible. A jury found him guilty of all nine charges, including aggravated murder, murder, felony murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Jurors deliberated for about two hours. Flynn shook his head, sobbed, and wiped his nose as the verdict was read out, before officers handcuffed him and escorted him from the courtroom. He faces life in prison without parole, with sentencing set for Oct. 5. Prosecutors said Flynn wanted to frame a “faceless” intruder while preserving his relationship with his mistress, full custody of his two daughters, his role as a worship leader, and his job at his wife’s family business. His former mistress, Alleigha Botner, 24, testified that Flynn had written, “I just want her dead and gone,” and promised to divorce Ashley the day before her death on Feb. 16. Police found Ashley dead from two gunshot wounds after Flynn called 911 and reported, “Somebody broke into my home and shot my wife.” Investigators found no trace of an intruder fleeing the area, and the firearm was never found. Flynn appeared on American Idol 13 years ago and said on the show, “The thing that makes me unique, you know, I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything. She’s very, very pretty, just—woof, I love her.”