‘The Wire’ Actor Sonja Sohn Arrested for Cocaine Possession: Police
Read it at News Observer
Actress Sonja Sohn, known for her roles in The Wire and Star Trek: Discovery, was arrested in North Carolina for possession of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia, according to authorities. Sohn, who was brought in by police at 2 a.m. on Sunday, is scheduled to appear at an arraignment on Tuesday. Her bond was set at $1,500. The Hollywood actress played Detective Shakima Greggs in over 50 episodes of The Wire and Dr. Gabrielle Burnham in three episodes of Star Trek: Discovery. She was arrested in Manteo, a popular tourist destination in North Carolina.