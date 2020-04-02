There Are Now at Least 1 Million Coronavirus Cases Worldwide

Read it at CNBC
The number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped 1 million on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number represents a doubling of the total number of cases from last week, and the grim milestone was reach just after the global death toll of the crisis reached 50,000. At least 1,002,159 people are now confirmed have COVID-19 around the world, and at least 51,485 people have died from the virus. CNBC reported that the number of cases worldwide topped 500,000 just one week ago—but since then the virus has spread in Europe, North and South America, and Africa.