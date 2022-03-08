CHEAT SHEET
VIDEO: Thief Swipes $10K in Botox From Kentucky Salon
Vanity can definitely be a deadly sin—especially if it’s in the wrong hands. A woman was captured on security footage Saturday night taking thousands of dollars’ worth of Botox supplies and dermal fillers from a Kentucky salon. Police say they believe the robbery, which took place outside of Louisville, was a targeted attack because the thief appeared to know exactly what she wanted. The owner of Perfect Imperfections said the suspect stole roughly $10,000 in cosmetic merchandise after kicking in the glass door. Det. J.C. Witherspoon said, “Someone has to be held accountable.” If used improperly and not by a licensed professional, he added, the cosmetic injections could be dangerous and potentially disfigure a person.