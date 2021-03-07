CHEAT SHEET
Thieves Ransack Home of Late Blue Jays Star Tony Fernandez
A pair of bandits robbed the Dominican Republic home of late Toronto Blue Jays star Tony Fernandez, destroying the house and stealing the former infielder’s 1993 World Series ring as well as his five All-Star Game rings, according to surveillance video posted online by MLB reporter Héctor Gómez. The footage shows one of the two burglars exiting the house dressed in one of the jerseys Fernandez wore during his stint playing for the New York Mets. Fernandez died in February 2020, at the age of 57 after suffering a stroke while being treated for kidney disease. He had a .288 batting average over a career spanning 17 seasons, and was a four-time Gold Glove winner.