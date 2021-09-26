Third Man Arrested in Killing of British School Teacher
‘SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT’
A 38-year-old man was arrested at a London address at 3 a.m. Sunday morning in connection with the brutal murder of 28-year-old school teacher Sabina Nessa last Friday. The suspect is the third man apprehended, but the other two—a 38-year-old and a 40-year-old—were released. Metropolitan police detective Neil John said Sunday, “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.” Nessa was killed on a five-minute walk to meet a friend at a pub at 8:30 p.m. Her murder has called attention to the rise in violence against women in the United Kingdom. “We did not expect that something like [this] would ever happen to us. I urge everyone to walk on busy streets when walking home from work, school or a friend’s homes. Please keep safe,” her sister said in a statement. The arrest came 48 hours after police released CCTV footage of a suspect.