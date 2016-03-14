Third Suspect Arrested in Police Killing

CHEAT SHEET
A third suspect was taken into custody Monday for the “unprovoked” shooting death of a Maryland police officer. Officials say that only one of the three arrested men shot a firearm, while the other two recorded video of the incident on their cellphones. All three of the men are brothers, Fox 5 DC reported. The first two to be taken into custody were identified as Malik Ford and Michael Ford. The footage, which captured Prince George’s County undercover narcotics officer Jacai Colson, 28, being killed Sunday, is in police possession. Police said the gunman opened fired at the first cop he saw as he approached the station, outside of Washington, D.C.