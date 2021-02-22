This Houston Grandma Froze to Death—Then Her Home Was Burglarized, Family Says
COLD WORLD
The family of a Houston grandmother who died of hypothermia in Texas’ unprecedented winter storm last week is now trying to find out who burglarized her apartment after her death. Police found Mary Gee, 84, frozen to death in her apartment in Northeast Houston last Tuesday, after her power and heat were shut off Monday, according to ABC 13. One day later, according to her family, a burglar made off with some of her possessions, including her son’s army badges and her phone. “The stuff was just ransacked and thrown,’ her stepdaughter, Rachel Cook, told ABC 13. “I really don't care about that stuff, I cared about her.” At least 32 people in Texas have died as a result of the frigid weather, according to The Washington Post, as a historic cold snap led to power outages and blackouts statewide.