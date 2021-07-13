Olympics Chief Gets Confused Between Japanese and Chinese People at Tokyo Games
YIKES
The mid-pandemic Tokyo Olympic Games are already overwhelmingly unpopular in the host country—and this will not help. Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, had a nightmare on Tuesday when he mistakenly referred to the people of Japan as “Chinese.” The Guardian reported that the Olympics chief made the embarrassing gaffe at his first media appearance since landing in Japan for the Games last week. “Our common target is safe and secure Games,” he said. “For everybody—for the athletes, for all the delegations, and most importantly also for the Chinese people… Japanese people.” Bach’s error wasn’t translated by the interpreters next to him, but was picked up by Japanese media and has already sparked a backlash on Japanese social media. The controversial Games will officially begin on July 23.