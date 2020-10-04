CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Thomas Jefferson Byrd of Spike Lee Movie Fame Found Murdered in Atlanta At 70
REST IN PEACE
Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who appeared in several of Spike Lee's films including She's Gotta Have It and Red Hook Summer, was found murdered in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Lee announced in an Instagram post Sunday afternoon mourning his death. "May we all wish condolences and blessing to his family. Rest in peace Brother Byrd,” Lee wrote. Although most of Byrd's on-screen work was with Lee, he also appeared in a handful of TV roles including a stint on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Atlanta police confirmed a deceased man they identified as Byrd was found early Saturday morning. Paramedics on the scene pronounced Byrd dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. A homicide investigation is ongoing.