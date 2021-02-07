Thousands March in Support of Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar
TAKE IT TO THE STREETS
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmar’s largest city on Sunday protesting against a military coup last Monday that led to the house arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and her elected government. Labor union members joined student activists calling for her immediate release and successfully won the the reestablishment of internet connections which had been largely shut down by the military now in control. Police in riot gear blocked the entrance to Yangon University and shot water cannons at protesters. The U.S. Embassy called on the military to restore the democratically elected government, release those detained, lift all telecommunications restrictions, and refrain from violence, according to the Associated Press. “We support the right of the people of Myanmar to protest in support of the democratically elected government and their right to freely access information,” the U.S. embassy to Myanmar tweeted.