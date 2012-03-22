Thousands Rally For Trayvon in Florida

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Orlando Sun Sentinal
More than 8,000 people attended a rally in Sanford, Florida, for slain teenager Trayvon Martin, who was killed in February by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman. Protesters wore hooded sweatshirts to honor Trayvon, demanding justice for the unarmed black teenager. The protest was filled with impassioned speakers, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, who said that Zimmerman should have been arrested because you can’t “defend yourself against Skittles and iced tea.” Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, thanked the crowd for its support, saying that Trayvon is everyone’s son now. Ray Lewis, Patrick Ewing, and Jesse Jackson are expected to attend a Sanford City Commission meeting on Monday.