CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Three Injured in Stabbing Attack at Los Angeles Hospital
BRUTAL
Read it at NBC Los Ang
Three hospital staff members were stabbed in an attack Friday at Encino Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, NBC Los Angeles reports. The victims were in critical condition when they arrived at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said. KTLA later reported that the two nurses and a doctor were in stable condition. Los Angeles police said the attacker entered the hospital and stabbed the victims, and they barricaded the suspect in a hospital room. A hospital spokesperson told NBCLA that the suspect was in police custody as of 5 p.m. Pacific time, but police have not yet confirmed that.