Three Masked Teens Killed by Homeowner in Georgia
Three masked teens were shot and killed by a homeowner in Rockdale County, Georgia, in what witnesses say could have been a home invasion gone wrong. Deputies arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. Monday morning and found three young men wounded outside the home. One of the teens died at the scene, and two were pronounced dead at an area hospital, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said. Authorities later said two of the teens were 16 and the other was 15. All have yet to be identified. Witness Brian Jenkins told 11Alive that the homeowner involved in the incident “may have felt that there was a level of suspicion in which these young people were trying to break into his house.” Levett said the homeowner has been questioned and that the incident could be a Stand Your Ground case but that the investigation is still in its early stages.