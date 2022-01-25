CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tiffany Haddish Laughs Off DUI Charge on ‘Tonight Show’
‘GOING TO WORK IT OUT’
Read it at PEOPLE
Tiffany Haddish copped to her DUI charge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, saying it was the result of divine miscommunication. “I can say this, Jimmy... I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man,” she told the late-night host. “And God went ahead and sent me four... in uniform.” Haddish was charged with the DUI in Georgia after she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel after smoking marijuana. She told Fallon that, since the Jan. 14 incident, she had “got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!” Fallon joined her in that assessment: “Yeah, you’ve got to be a little clearer!”