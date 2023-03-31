Tiger Woods Freezes Out DeChambeau Over LIV Golf Defection

Bryson DeChambeau says his defection to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league has hurt his friendship with PGA stalwart Tiger Woods. When asked by Golfweek if any friends from the tour had cut off contact after his decision, he smiled and said: “Yeah, definitely, I’m sure you can guess who,” an apparent reference to Woods. When asked directly if he was speaking about the legendary golfer, DeChambeau demurred slightly. “Yeah, I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus. He’s been a great friend. I texted him on his birthday. It is what it is,” DeChambeau told the reporter. “He has his viewpoints on it and thinks we’re potentially hurting his record. If anything, nobody is ever going to touch his record. That’s just it, that’s the bottom line. There’s a chance to grow the game even more and I hope one day he’ll see the vision that we all have out here.”
