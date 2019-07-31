CHEAT SHEET
Tim Ryan Tells Bernie Sanders to Stop Yelling During Democratic Debate
Midway through Tuesday night’s CNN Democratic primary debate, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) told Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders that he didn’t “have to yell” anymore.
The exchange began when Ryan claimed Sanders’ plan to end new gas-powered car sales by 2040 was unrealistic. The independent senator fired back: “I get a little bit tired of Democrats afraid of big ideas,” Sanders exclaimed. “Republicans are not afraid of big ideas. They could give a trillion dollars in tax breaks to billionaires and profitable corporations, they can bail out the crooks on Wall Street so please don’t tell me that we cannot take on the fossil fuel industry!”
Ryan, meanwhile, added a moment of levity while referencing Sanders’ well-known high-decibel speaking style. “I didn’t say we couldn’t get there until 2040—you don’t have to yell,” the Ohio lawmaker said, prompting laughs from the audience. “All I’m saying is we have to invent our way out of this thing, and if we’re waiting for 2040 for a ban to come in on gasoline vehicles, we’re screwed.”