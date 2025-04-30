Politics

Tim Walz Says This Turning Point Is Giving Dems ‘Momentum’ Against Trump

'HUGE SHOUT-OUT'

The former VP candidate is encouraged by developments north of the border.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

Border state governor Tim Walz praised Canadians for the “momentum”-building rejection of their Trump-like candidate in Monday’s national election.

“I do want to give a huge shout-out to...our Canadian neighbors,” Walz said during a town hall for Democratic governors Tuesday on the MeidasTouch network. “They know that this is wrong. They stood up to it.”

The election result “provides a lot of momentum” for the left, Walz added, citing also the Wisconsin Supreme Court race earlier this month and the general “mobilization” of anti-Trump protests nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada Flips Trump the Bird With Shock Election ResultsALL ABOOT TRUMP
William Vaillancourt
The Canadian responds to Trump's tariffs.

Canadians kept their Liberal Party in power amid a challenge from Pierre “Maple MAGA” Poilievre, who has drawn comparisons to the U.S. president for criticisms of “woke ideology,” among other things.

The race had seemed firmly in Poilievre’s favor months ago, yet Trump’s threats to Canadian sovereignty and his tariffs on the country’s imports rejuvenated the Liberal Party.

As Trump was at a rally marking his 100 days in office, Walz said the president’s actions toward Canada were two examples of “100 days of just crap.”

“We’ve got 500-plus until the midterms, but the work has started,” the former vice presidential candidate said encouragingly. “People know that, and I think they’re looking to see folks stand in the breach and push back.”

Other Democratic state leaders at the town hall—Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, New York’s Kathy Hochul, and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey—gave similar assessments of Trump’s second term thus far: “disastrous,” “nightmare,” and “abysmal failure.”

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsRock Legend Neil Young’s New Song Takes Direct Aim at Elon Musk
Julia Ornedo
exclusiveEnraged William to Strip Meghan of HRH Title She Keeps Using
Tom Sykes
MediaWanda Sykes Has a Harsh Message for White Liberals
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
TrumplandICE Barbie’s Purse Thief Reveals Why He Targeted Her
Jasmine Venet
SportsGiants Flame Trump for Lies About Saquon Trade: ‘Stop Yapping’
Kenneal Patterson