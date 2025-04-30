Border state governor Tim Walz praised Canadians for the “momentum”-building rejection of their Trump-like candidate in Monday’s national election.

“I do want to give a huge shout-out to...our Canadian neighbors,” Walz said during a town hall for Democratic governors Tuesday on the MeidasTouch network. “They know that this is wrong. They stood up to it.”

The election result “provides a lot of momentum” for the left, Walz added, citing also the Wisconsin Supreme Court race earlier this month and the general “mobilization” of anti-Trump protests nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canadians kept their Liberal Party in power amid a challenge from Pierre “Maple MAGA” Poilievre, who has drawn comparisons to the U.S. president for criticisms of “woke ideology,” among other things.

The race had seemed firmly in Poilievre’s favor months ago, yet Trump’s threats to Canadian sovereignty and his tariffs on the country’s imports rejuvenated the Liberal Party.

As Trump was at a rally marking his 100 days in office, Walz said the president’s actions toward Canada were two examples of “100 days of just crap.”

Walz: So, it's 100 days of just crap.. we’ve got 500 plus till the midterms, but the work has started pic.twitter.com/ShtO8XtCPR — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2025

“We’ve got 500-plus until the midterms, but the work has started,” the former vice presidential candidate said encouragingly. “People know that, and I think they’re looking to see folks stand in the breach and push back.”

Other Democratic state leaders at the town hall—Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, New York’s Kathy Hochul, and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey—gave similar assessments of Trump’s second term thus far: “disastrous,” “nightmare,” and “abysmal failure.”