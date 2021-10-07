Alleged Texas School Shooter Was Bullied, Family Says
‘HE WAS AFRAID’
The family of alleged Texas school shooter Timothy George Simpkins says he had been bullied and robbed by others at Timberview High School in Arlington, according to The Dallas Morning News. Simpkins, 18, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and injuring four people at the school after an apparent fight. “At the end of the day my lil cousin was bullied,” Simpkins’ cousin, Cint Wheat, posted on Facebook. “I don’t know to feel about this he not no bad kid.” Another family member speaking at Simpkins’ home last night told reporters, “He was robbed,” she said. “It was recorded. It happened not just once, it happened twice. He was scared, he was afraid.” Donald Williams, the school district’s associate superintendent of communications, said district officials are conducting a full investigation of what led to the shooting.