Dress For the Holidays With Anthropologie’s One-Day, Up to 40% Off Sale
Anthropologie’s sales are always chock full of desirable styles and this one is no different. Today only, you can grab up to 40% off select styles. This section has all your holiday-dressing needs, from sequin tops to party dresses. There’s even outerwear, like the Camilla Sueded Sherpa Jacket. On sale for $119 (originally $198), this faux suede and fleece, open-front layer gives you versatility and coziness all in one. Pair it with jeans and a T-shirt or throw it over your favorite holiday dress. Speaking of favorite dresses, the highly-reviewed Laura Tiered Tunic comes in three colors and is on sale for $78 (originally $130) This is the kind of dress that you can wear in practically any season. Put on some tights and boots now or wear it with sandals once it starts to warm up. If you’re more in the market for a gift idea, the Circular Tote Bag, on sale for $66 (originally $88), is your ticket to major appreciation. It’s available in six different colors, has a magnetic snap and zip closure, plus a removable crossbody strap for easy carrying. All your holiday dressing and gifting dreams have come true with this one-day sale, so you won’t want to miss it. | Shop at Anthropologie >
