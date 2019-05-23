Mysterious Massachusetts Burglars Stole Nothing, Cleaned Man’s Home

A 44-year-old Massachusetts man reported a burglary on May 15 with two unusual details: the culprits didn’t steal anything, and they cleaned his home from top to bottom. Nate Roman told police that he arrived back at his single-family home in Marlborough after work to find the beds made, the rugs vacuumed, the toilets scrubbed, and origami roses folded onto the toilet paper rolls. He thought the episode was “weird and creepy,” so he filed a police report. Marlborough Police Sergeant Daniel Campbell told the Boston Globe that there haven’t been any other reports of similar incidents and that there are no suspects. “It’s funny now, but didn’t feel funny at the time,” Roman said. “I kept the toilet paper roses as souvenirs.”