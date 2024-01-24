Top Aide Is Set to Lead Joe Biden’s Re-Election Campaign: Reports
Two of President Joe Biden’s top aides will depart the White House and join his re-election campaign, according to reports in The Washington Post and The New York Times. Taking the role of campaign chair is Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, who served as Biden’s 2020 campaign manager and subsequently moved into the role of deputy chief of staff in the White House, according to The Post. It added Mike Donilon, chief strategist of Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and who now serves as a senior adviser to the president, will return to his former role. The Times, who spoke to five people familiar with the matter, said it was unclear what title Dillon would take, but the announcement could be made as early as this week. “Our campaign manager is and will continue to oversee the president’s re-election efforts, and this campaign will remain laser-focused on defeating Donald Trump and MAGA extremism at the ballot box this November,” Michael Tyler, the campaign’s communications director, told The Times, who first reported the news.