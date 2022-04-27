Top British Conservative Reportedly Watched Porn on His Phone While in House of Commons
A senior British politician from the ruling Conservative party watched porn on his phone while in Britain’s House of Commons—and while a female minister was sitting alongside him. The Daily Mirror says the incident “happened in the last few months” but was only formally disclosed at a meeting of Tory MPs Tuesday night. The party’s principal disciplinary officer, known as the chief whip, “is looking into the matter,” his office said, describing it as “wholly unacceptable” and saying “action will be taken.” The Mirror said several female MPs spoke out at the meeting about sexism and harassment from their colleagues. There is renewed focus on the issues at Westminster after Labor’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, was accused by an anonymous lawmaker of trying to “distract” Boris Johnson by crossing and uncrossing her legs in a so-called Basic Instinct ploy. One MP told the Mirror: “It was like a blood-letting. Everybody was sharing awful stories of what had happened to them in the Commons at the hands of male MPs.”