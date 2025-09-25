Top Trump Aide Ditches the White House as Exodus Gathers Pace

One of Donald Trump’s most high-profile staffers has joined the growing line of people leaving the White House.

Taylor Budowich has spent years helping to build and lead Trump’s messaging to his MAGA faithful and the world.

Budowich—a deputy chief of staff who ran communications, cabinet affairs, and speechwriting, and was a close ally of Vice President JD Vance—is departing at month’s end, multiple outlets have reported.

It is not known whether Taylor Budowich—seen here with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump in the Oval Office in March—is leaving for another job. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

He plans to return to the private sector after years at Trump’s side, including helming the main pro-Trump super PAC through most of 2023 and 2024, according to Axios and The New York Times.

The departure is striking, given his close relations with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ operation, and his years leading Trumpworld messaging.

“Taylor is a dear friend, and I know that President Trump holds him in very high regard. I hate to see him go, personally and professionally, but obviously wish him well in whatever he decides is next,” Wiles told Axios.

Stephen Miller (centre) praised the departing White House deputy chief of staff, Taylor Budowich (right). Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Vance said Budowich is “someone I’ve personally relied on countless times during an amazing first year in office.”

Stephen Miller, a fellow deputy chief of staff, also praised him for his loyalty to Trump.

Another deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, described Budowich as a “vital asset in Trump 2.0.”

His exit follows a string of high-profile departures from Trump’s second-term power structure.

The White House’s principal deputy communications director, Alex Pfeiffer, quietly walked last week having joined the White House in January.

The MAGA supporter left to join PR shop Watchtower Strategy, whose partner Arthur Schwartz said, “Alex is one of the most effective communicators in the Republican Party, and we’re thrilled to share his talents with our clients.”

On the national-security side, retired Green Beret Mike Waltz—who flamed out as national security adviser in May after a Signal-chat fiasco—was confirmed two days later as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Beyond the West Wing, personnel turbulence has rippled through the administration.

It was reported this week that DOJ chief of staff Chad Mizelle—an ally of Stephen Miller—is set to depart after just 10 months, having helped drive attorney general Pam Bondi’s hard-edge agenda before deciding to return to Florida.

The comings and goings follow Elon Musk’s brief, chaotic imprint on Trump’s bureaucracy as the head of DOGE—as well as its messy fall-out that saw other high-visibility figures purged, before the government begged hundreds of government workers fired by DOGE to come back.