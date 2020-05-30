Top FBI Lawyer Dana Boente Asked to Resign After Fox News Criticizes His Handling of the Michael Flynn Case

Read it at NBC
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s top lawyer was asked to resign Friday, NBC News reports. Dana Boente, also a former acting attorney general, agreed to the request, ending his 38-year-career in law enforcement. The request for his resignation reportedly originated from the Justice Department, run by close Trump ally William Barr, rather than from FBI director Christopher Wray. As the case against former national security adviser to President Trump Michael Flynn enters new and ever more byzantine stages of controversy, Fox News’ on-air personalities have begun to criticize Boente’s involvement in the investigation of Flynn, particularly his authorization of surveillance warrants. The retired general admitted to lying to the FBI.