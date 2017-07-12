Top GOP Senator Wants To Know How Russian Lawyer Entered the U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is requesting information on how the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. was able to enter the U.S. In a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Grassley asked how Natalia Veselnitskaya was able to stay in the U.S. for at least five months after her immigration parole expired. The meeting between Veselnitskaya and the president’s son took place in June 2016, and Veselnitskaya’s parole expired five months earlier in January. The meeting was the subject of concern among Democrats and some Republicans on Tuesday after Trump Jr. posted screengrabs of emails showing his conversations with an intermediary for Veselnitskaya.