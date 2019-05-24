Top NASA Executive Brought in for 2024 Moon Mission Resigns After Six Weeks

A top NASA executive who was brought in to guide strategy for the 2024 Moon mission “Artemis” has resigned after Congress failed to support the initiative, Reuters reports. Mark Sirangelo, who served as special assistant to NASA chief Jim Bridenstine, left after just six weeks on the job. Sirangelo “has opted to pursue other opportunities,” Bridenstine said in a statement Thursday. His departure came after a NASA proposal on a reorganization within the agency to set up a new directorate focusing on a “sustainable lunar campaign” was rejected by Congress. Sources cited by Reuters said Sirangelo was escorted out of NASA’s headquarters in Washington following his resignation.