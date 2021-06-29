Top Pentagon Official Placed on Leave Over Suspected Classified Leak
‘VICTIMIZED’
Katie Arrington, the chief information security officer for acquisition and sustainment at the Department of Defense, is in hot water. She’s been placed on leave over a suspected leak of classified information from a military intelligence agency, her lawyer, Mark Zaid, tells The Daily Beast. According to a memo delivered to Arrington last month, she has been subject to “removal of access by the National Security Agency.” While the suspension is “routine,” according to Zaid, he is also accusing the Department of Defense of picking on Arrington by drawing out the process. “The suspension of Ms. Arrington is nothing more than a routine administrative action but she is now being victimized by delays that are unfairly causing harm to national security and her reputation,” Zaid told The Daily Beast.