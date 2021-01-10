Trainer Banned for Giving Horse Racist Name ‘Grape Soda’
SCRATCHED
A trainer who gave his horse a racist name to insult a Black racing analyst was banned from New York tracks and other parts of the industry, and then announced his retirement while claiming he did nothing wrong, the Daily News reports. On Jan. 1, Eric Guillot tweeted a picture of the horse and revealed its name was Grape Soda, “in honor of a TVG analyst” later identified as Ken Rudulph. The horse went on to win its debut at Aqueduct and to spark controversy in the racing world. Guillot implausibly claimed he meant no harm by invoking the racist stereotype, and that no one would have objected if a Black comedian made the joke. The horse was sold, and the new owner named it Respect for All. But Rudulph said the issue goes far beyond a horse’s name. “It’s about a culture that has been cultivated and covered up in this industry since day number one,” he said.