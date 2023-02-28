Trampled Books, Class Walkouts: ‘TikTok Protests’ Sweep British Schools
ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL
British students are staging mass protests at their schools and posting the footage to TikTok, the Daily Mail reports. These “TikTok protests” are sweeping the nation, with students from at least five different counties circulating footage of their peers protesting various school policies. At Shenfield High School in Essex, footage showed students trampling books and overturning chairs in school hallways, though it’s unclear what students were protesting. At Unity Academy Blackpool, the headteacher said some students protested by not going back to class after lunch but he denied characterizations of a “mass rebellion” and said the group were protesting some school rules that had been in place for years. Meanwhile, students at Weston Secondary School in Southampton chanted “toilet rights” outside school bathrooms; according to comments on the video, students were protesting against school policies that restrict them from going to the bathroom when needed. Female students also commented that they are protesting because they feel uneasy sharing new unisex bathrooms with their male peers.